My husband and I recently returned from a trip to New Orleans to be with family. Living in Vermont, our only reasonable option was to fly, but being a COVID data nerd, I thought long and hard and did my research on the safety of air travel in this pandemic before hitting BUY on our flight booking. I had checked the dynamics of aircraft airflow, the efficiency of the HEPA filters, rate of air turnover (every 2-3 minutes), efficiency of various masks, airline requirements for mask wearing in the airport and plane, even how to check for fit of our N-95 masks (use a mirror).
All results added up to pretty good marks for the safety of air travel. As we were going to be on two short flights of less than two hours each, we decided the trip was a go.
We arrived at the Burlington airport and were pleased to see universal mask wearing. Phew, check #1. Over the loudspeakers were constant messages exhorting passengers to keep their masks on at all times. Of course, there were one or two people who seemed to think their noses were not attached to their respiratory systems, but they were relatively easy to stay away from. All signals go.
And then we boarded the plane. Like model citizens, we all found our seats and sat quietly looking forward as the flight took off. We had just started to relax into our respective books when there was an announcement. “The beverage cart would be arriving soon. Yes, you could now take off your masks, but just between sips and bites please.” Group insanity followed. Instead of the community focus on everyone staying safe, there was individual focus on whether they needed a glass of juice or soda, cookies or pretzels. Chomp, chomp, slurp, slurp, and don’t forget those conversations that just bubbled up from unmasked wearers spewing their droplets at each other.
What was the airline industry thinking? Could the cancellation of over 2,000 flights right after Christmas due to staffing shortages from crews who were out sick with COVID, be a result of herding us all into a small chamber and then forcing flight attendants to be in close contact with every unmasked passenger on the plane? We cowered in our seats, double masked and astonished at the corporate idiocy of the moment. We then got to repeat this senseless tableau three more times before returning home to stand anxiously in line for our PCR tests.
I hear that there is a push to require proof of vaccination to fly. Until then, could we just start with a real mask mandate? That means keep your mask on your face. And if anyone is desperate for a sip, they could just press the call button and be delivered a small glass of water. Let’s all grow up together.
August Burns lives in Middlesex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.