The hypocrisy of the Republican Party and the anti-choice movement has no bounds; they love to call themselves “pro-life,” but they are anything but. This week, we watched in disbelief as Trump’s Supreme Court “pro-life” nominees, pushed through the Senate by Mitch McConnell by suspending the filibuster, signaled their interest in ending Roe v. Wade. How dare they call themselves pro-life? Roe v. Wade is the law that in 1972 made abortion legal and has saved women’s lives for 50 years.
But the Republican Party’s willingness to sacrifice women’s lives is really just another power grab using poor and young women as their latest victims. The Republican Party’s thirst for power has no bounds and is willing to do anything to stop majority rule. They care so little about the values of this country that they are willing to take away our very right to vote, marginalize immigrants, LGBTQ people, people of color and are more than happy to inflame the religious right into thinking that making abortion illegal is God’s work.
Lack of access to abortion for women who need it results in untold numbers of unwanted children and often maimed or dead women. How can such murderous attitudes and behavior be called pro-life? It’s simply anti-women, anti-family, anti-humanity. There is only one thing that stops abortion and that is the ability of women to choose when and how many children to have. Studies have repeatedly found that making abortion illegal never stops abortion, it just increases the number of deaths from unsafe abortion.
Effective, affordable contraception makes abortion rare. If anyone, including the religious right, were sincere about their desire to end abortion, they would be on the streets fighting for universal access to contraception, support for families, including high-quality child care and paid family leave. But they do not. Instead, they spend millions and proudly show up to harass and scream hatred at women trying to save their own lives.
A recent Gallup poll showed that 64% of Americans support the right to abortion while only 18% think abortion should be illegal. And yet, this issue has been highjacked by a minority, the radical right, whose heartless extremism makes them blind to the hardship and suffering their position creates for women and children. The result of their policies will be a return to dangerous back-alley abortions, more unwanted children, more poverty, hunger and abuse. What happened to Republican pro-family values?
Whatever your party affiliation, contact your representatives and let them know you are for the right of all families to live healthy fulfilled lives, and that includes preserving the right to safe abortion services.
August Burns, PA, MPH, lives in Middlesex.
