I recently made a brief excursion to points east in search of respite from working in Woodstock to mitigate the devastation caused by the extreme flood events of July. During my peregrinations, I happened into an antiques shop in Peterborough, New Hampshire. Among the multitude of disused and fascinating relics was a bowl containing hardball-sized globes of pure, clear crystal. Etched onto the surface of each sphere was a map of the continents. Picking up one of those miniature orbs, I held irony in my hand. Were it not for the catastrophic floods that so recently upended our lives in Vermont, I would not have taken that trip and discovered, in the glass Earth, such a perfect embodiment of our planet’s fragility.

For most of the past 50-odd years, during which I have studied, observed and written about the natural world, I was struck by the remarkable resilience of ecosystems, as well as the adaptability of the plants and animals that inhabit them. But that perception has gradually been supplanted by a new paradigm revealing how the magnitude of human-induced climate change has so heavily impacted the global environment and transformed our weather, and so, our existence. Each of us holds this glass Earth in our hands — a fragile and vulnerable sphere of breathtaking beauty and wonders of a magnitude that even now, some 300,000 years along the arc of human history, we have just begun to perceive and comprehend.

