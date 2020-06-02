Vermont’s debate about how to fund its state college system would benefit from a comprehensive look at the big picture. Start with Vermont’s own globally recognized philosopher of education, John Dewey: “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”
The crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic gives us, finally, a kick in the butt to reframe how we approach not only funding, but purpose. In this kind of time, we need to do more than work on balancing the budget. To that end, two suggestions.
First, our state college campuses could be conceived as centers of education not only for undergraduates, but in a much more intentional way, magnets for the wider community’s continuing education for life, following Dewey. And with what large umbrella would we define education? Could it include academics, visual arts, music, dance, drama, sports, contemporary culture — things that get categorized, superficially, as entertainment but are much more than that?
We see plays, concerts, lectures listed, maybe, in the local paper. How often do we see a review in advance, a news release that draws the community in, which lights the fire for going in-person, when we can, after the pandemic? With more intentional engagement with the wider community beyond the campus, more people would feel inclined to attend concerts and art openings, dance recitals and speakers with practical advice.
As a maple sugarmaker, I always attend a remarkably informative annual maple school put on by the UVM Extension Service, held in local high schools. Why wouldn’t we avail ourselves of the Lyndon or Johnson campuses for that sort of event? Hyde Park hosts an amazing World Soccer Festival every August at Lamoille Union High School. Could the Johnson campus be an enlarged context for such a fabulous event, including, maybe, volunteers who give presentations or workshops in classrooms — related to the local/global challenges and struggles symbolized by the world’s beautiful game?
Sometimes we see scores of Vermont’s college sports teams in the paper. How often do we see interviews with coaches, pre-season hopes, profiles of local athletes now competing beyond Vermont? Publish the schedules, invite fans to enjoy home games, create booster clubs. It’s good for local high school sports to get attention in local journalism. Why not more college sports coverage?
Campus administrators could be more intentional and invitational with regard to using campuses in hundreds of ways beyond undergraduate academics. In fact, the community could be asked to contribute financially. The longer I live in these Green Mountains, the more I become aware of significant wealth here, alongside those of us who have limited resources. Heftier progressive taxation is one inevitable way for higher education to be prioritized for our state, last in the country in its state funding of higher ed. But people of means might respond more readily to voluntary pitches for their resources, often more money than they know what to do with. Why not another local place for tax-deductible giving? Just ask, especially in the context of an invitation to be part of the campus community which is just as worthy, as, say, the Vermont Public Radio “community” and the Vermont PBS “community” which ask for our commitment and dollars.
Second — and this will only scratch the surface in a short column — can we begin to think outside the box with regard to nonviolent offenders and college campuses?
I have served for many years on a Reparative Board at the Lamoille Restorative Center. Our work with nonviolent offenders is always rewarding and sometimes miraculous. When offenders — DUI, embezzlement, theft, disorderly conduct, drug dealing — sit with members of the community whom they know are there voluntarily, all kinds of potential is tapped. Beginning with an assertion of respect for the person, a community of support is created which continues for several months. Naming harm, preparing repair, making amends, drawing up a contract for change, the lives of offenders become imbued with hope instead of whatever despair prompted the unsocial behavior. Mental health and addiction issues find resources, 12-step groups, recovery community supports, therapy groups, individual counseling, appropriate medication.
Progress is often in fits and starts rather than in a straight line. Offenders have a sense, in getting back up again after they fall down, they are in a supportive, restorative circle that gives them purpose and hope.
Since lower enrollment is one of the challenging demographics for state colleges, look to the Department of Corrections to fill the beds in empty dorms. DOC is desperately looking to the restorative justice centers of the state to decrease incarceration. Vermont prisons are insufficient. We send hundreds of offenders out of state for cheap incarceration of dubious value because it has no restorative context. People become bitter. Recidivism rates increase. Only with a more restorative context for how we conduct the justice system will the ludicrous, perceived “need” for a marvelous new prison fade.
With creative care and community involvement, including community volunteers, an elaborate support system — so far completely untried — could be developed to not only make campuses safe enough for this new initiative, but would make campuses thrive. It costs the state $65,000 for a year of incarceration for one offender. Take half of that, throw out the welcome mat, and encourage offenders to become invited guests on a campus where they feel trusted to change, to learn skills, maybe get the special ed they didn’t get enough of in a conceivably truncated high school career. Use former offenders now in recovery as volunteers close at hand to help newbies adjust and incorporate into the new context. In fact, put saints and sinners together in groups, switch roles, make new police out of new good old tough guys.
There’s no silver bullet but there is a silver lining here, if we pay attention. Make campuses centers of mindfulness and wellness using new restorative criteria and creative new therapy techniques. Give offenders a second or third or fourth chance to change, when they are ready.
One of the saints of my spiritual tradition, G.K. Chesterton, said “Christianity has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult and left untried.” With Dewey and Chesterton and amazing new saints in the restorative justice community, let’s give it the old college try and make history by thinking inside a new restorative box.
Michael Caldwell lives in North Wolcott.
