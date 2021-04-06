Saturday, the day before Easter, April 3, I lost my only grandson. My son lost his only son. My daughters lost their only nephew. His circle of friends, classmates and teachers are now grieving with us over his tragic and senseless death. All due to a careless moment involving a loaded gun in the possession of another young man.
This is an unimaginable tragedy. The kind of thing we could never imagine would happen to us, yet we know it happens somewhere every single day. We see news stories of needless gun deaths involving youth in places like Chicago, New York City and other mostly urban areas. But, oh no, we think it won’t happen to us. Not in our community. No, not in our small town. And it certainly wouldn’t happen to our family. In fact, we can’t even fathom the idea it could happen to anyone we know.
Saturday, we received a heartbreaking wakeup call. We now know it can happen to us. It did happen in our family. It did happen in our small community. And, it has left the families of two young men deeply saddened, wondering how this unthinkable tragedy could happen.
We are all aware of the issues and arguments related to gun control. But today, it seems to me that, regardless of whatever state or federal laws there may be, gun control ultimately lies with the owner or person in possession of a firearm. Guns of any kind, particularly handguns, are not toys to brandish about and show off to your friends. These are lethal weapons that require a certain level of maturity, responsibility and respect for the potential of any firearm to cause irreparable harm or death.
Tragedies like this shouldn’t happen and many could be avoided. We can only ask that parents have serious conversations with your children about guns and impress upon them the thoughtless accidents that can and do happen.
We can’t bring Jonah back. The light, joy and love he brought to our lives are now only memories we cherish. Our love for Jonah beats in our hearts where we hold him close and keep him safe forever.
We hope no other family or community will ever have to suffer the loss, pain and grief we are grappling with right now.
Leslie Carlson is Jonah Pandiani’s grandmother.
