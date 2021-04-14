The “recent op-ed in this paper by Suzanna Jones” characterized the Vermont Natural Resources Council very accurately (as did her commentary last legislative session regarding H.926, another attempt to repeal the heart of Act 250). It is because “VNRC has been engaged in public policy since 1963” — mostly protecting the environment — that their recent efforts to compromise sensitive ecosystems in favor of political swaps and ideological theories feels like an unbelievably stark betrayal. Also, it is because of its decades-long reputation that they have been consistently called upon to give testimony to legislative committees. The only inaccuracy with Jones’ most recent commentary regarding S.101 — which is now before House Natural Resources — is that the two sections identified have been re-numbered: “Water-quality advocates want the Legislature to take out sections 7 and 8 of S.101.”
While it might be true VNRC is “not a proponent” of that section of the bill, they gave testimony that promotes “smart growth,” and they did not explicitly oppose S.101 (nor did they promote important energy-efficient descriptors or the affordability of said new housing). In fact, VNRC has actively promoted the concept of “smart growth” for many years — as long as Kate McCarthy has been directing the Sustainable Communities Program … even after the flooding of Tropical Storm Irene, and despite wastewater/storm water overflows in many of these communities. Throughout several years, I’ve tried to “discuss” a broader perspective with her — to no avail.
If VNRC “welcomed” or engaged in “healthy and vigorous debate,” neither Suzanna nor myself nor many other people, would feel so compelled to write such essays. This has been the only approach to bring enough awareness to these most important issues of protecting Vermont’s ecosystems in the face of our current climate emergency. It was only after the volley of commentaries published in 2020 that individual members of the public at large were offered a few minutes to give testimony. Until then, it was Scott administrative staff and VNRC that were called to the table.
It is, in fact, quite disingenuous for Executive Director Shupe to suggest they seek dialogue: Several people with decades-long direct experience with Act 250 reached out to members of VNRC throughout spring and summer of 2020, and for many months before their alliance with the Scott administrative policy, to “reorganize” the heart of Act 250 into oblivion with H.926 (the same “reorganization” strategy Scott attempted this session by executive order, voted down by the Senate, now proposed as H.400). In addition to silence, VNRC removed sections from its web page that were in clear conflict with their new repeal Act 250 in favor of smart growth narrative.
Jones’ characterizations of VNRC are honest and absolutely necessary for ecosystem advocates trying to prevent further contamination of Vermont’s waters and to preserve and improve the functions of Act 250, a land-use law that has served to protect our communities and rural landscape in the face of development pressures for more than 50 years.
"Constructive and respectful debates” (rather, discussions) “are sorely needed to address the significant challenges ahead.” Had these been implemented, I would not be responding to explain exactly how necessary it has been to reveal the duplicity of what was once Vermont’s oldest and paramount environmental organization. Brian Shupe should be apologizing to the dozens of ecosystem advocates who have taken hours and weeks of volunteer service to follow these bills and write commentaries to gain the attention of media and legislators because VNRC failed to put ecosystem protections ahead of their conceptual beliefs. Instead, he protests too much the accurate commentaries so essential to gaining the public attention necessary to shine a light on the needs of Vermont’s threatened natural resources.
Yes, we do need to reflect on and discuss new lifestyle paradigms that address global climate change in ways that can meet the diverse needs of our rural population; and including a shift to grow more food locally using sustainable regenerative methods that will require people have affordable housing within walking access to rural landscapes. Incorporating appropriate technologies and innovative conservation techniques can allow for both, an approach that protects ecosystems as well.
Renee Carpenter lives in Plainfield.
