Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes of the Montpelier and Winooski non-U.S. citizen voting charter changes are both mean and hypocritical. Not four months ago, Scott wrote the U.S. State Department asking to triple the number of refugees sent to Vermont. “Refugees are an integral part of our efforts to grow Vermont’s economy, which include a workforce development strategy to attract new workers and meet the demographic challenges faced by a declining population,” Scott said at the time. By vetoing a charter change that expands voting rights and encourages public participation, Scott sends the message that refugees are welcome for their labor, but we have no intention of giving them a meaningful voice in their communities.
The path to citizenship is long and burdensome, particularly after four years of restrictive Trump policies that have created a massive backlog. Many of our immigrants in Montpelier and Winooski have been legal, permanent residents for years. They pay taxes and their children attend our schools, yet they are denied a vote in local decision-making. Cities like Phil Scott’s hometown of Barre were built on the backs of immigrants, who wanted nothing more than to have a voice in this country. Unfortunately, his administration’s commitment to “making Vermont a more welcoming place,” rings hollow as these vetoes hardly roll out the welcome mat.
As Vermonters, we can give the governor credit for his handling of the pandemic without offering a blanket free pass on issues like these. Scott’s first Senate campaign centered around opposing civil unions and while he’s “evolved” on that stance, he continues to veto core progressive policies that benefit working Vermonters, such as a minimum wage increase and paid family leave. While he might stray from the Republican platform by opposing local control in this case, make no mistake, the “R” certainly belongs next to his name.
Conor Casey is Montpelier city councilor.
