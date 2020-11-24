Largely missing from the discussions surrounding the Rutland High School Raider is an assessment of the peer-reviewed literature focused on Native mascots. Researchers often define the mascot as something that symbolically represents a school, which includes everything from a person wearing a costume to logos and decals.
Over the past several months, while working on my master’s degree in education, I have been able to dive deeper into the rich body of scholarly work related to Native mascots. Here, I will present a very brief overview of key studies and the conclusions of the vast majority of research.
As of 2014, more than 2,000 schools in the United States use Native American mascots. Another study published in the same year found the term Raider is the third most common type of Native mascot.
In 2008, a team of scholars conducted four different studies to explore the impact Native mascots have on Indigenous youths. These studies found that popular Native mascots resulted in not only decreased self-esteem among individual Indigenous students, but also a sense of decreased worth among the entire community. Researchers further determined that Native mascots presented Indigenous peoples in simplistic terms and limited the ways Indigenous students envisioned themselves in the future.
In 2011, a team of researchers studied psychological distress that is created when Indigenous and non-Indigenous students view Native mascots. In the study, Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants viewed “neutral” and “controversial” depictions of a Native mascot. The study concluded that Native mascots increased distress among Indigenous students even when the image was considered neutral. Continued exposure to a Native mascot was also linked to increased stress overtime for Indigenous students.
Through various qualitative and quantitative studies, the researchers of a 2014 study contend that Native mascots are a part of “historical trauma” which has resulted in a suicide crisis among Indigenous youth. A 2017 study drew similar results and determined that Native mascots create a hostile learning environment by diminishing the self-esteem of Indigenous students and undermining the ability for Indigenous nations to control how they are perceived by the public.
A 2016 study focused solely on the experiences of one Indigenous child. Researchers studied her private regard, or how she viewed herself, and the public regard, how others viewed her, affected her development. Not surprisingly, how her family and Indigenous community viewed her, conflicted with the public understanding of Indigenous peoples. The clash between the child’s private and public regard made it difficult for her to participate in class and resulted in disciplinary action. Based on the student’s experiences, the scholars suggest schools need to provide safe learning environments for Indigenous youth by being aware of the societal portrayal of Indigenous peoples.
Several factors shape how Indigenous peoples either support or oppose Native mascots. A 2020 study concluded that stronger Indigenous identification, especially with regard to “behavioral engagement and identity centrality,” predicted greater opposition to Native mascots among Indigenous peoples. The scholars make clear that the public cannot treat Indigenous peoples as a monolithic group and that isolated attitudes are not a sufficient cause to justify using Native mascots, which research has shown to be detrimental to Indigenous youths.
All of these studies and the vast body of scholarly research related to Native mascots have almost all reached the same conclusion: Native mascots negatively affect Indigenous youths. As we consider the Raider, we need to keep peer-reviewed research at the front in our discussions.
Andy Cassarino, Rutland High School Class of 2014, lives in Manchester.
