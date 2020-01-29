The state of Vermont has a budget issue on their hands. The need for services is increasing in health care, mental health, social services and a breakdown of infrastructure, which includes roads and buildings. People are leaving the state in higher numbers than they are coming into the state, the population is aging, and more is put on the residents of the state to pay for these increased services.
A few years back, I approached a local representative about sponsoring a bill to allow gambling in Vermont. The bill was introduced and is stuck in committee. I am taking my plea to the residents and taxpayers in Vermont to seek support for this endeavor. I would like to propose a casino in south/central Vermont, Killington is my thought, to increase the tax revenue for the services that are needed. I am proposing this location because, as a Rutland resident, I tire of Chittenden County getting all the focus and very little for us in the south. I would not oppose two casinos, one in the Killington area and one in the Stowe area.
Illicit gambling is everywhere, including here in Vermont. This can include sports betting, horse racing and other gambling games.
I have been to Saratoga, Schenectady, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, where I see local individuals helping to support the coffers of those states. You will be able to drive over the line in New Hampshire to do online sports betting. Why don’t we try to help ourselves? The following is a report from the State of the States 2018 The AGA Survey of the Commercial Casino Industry that shows the breakdown of Direct Gaming taxes paid to the states from commercial casinos:
Format shows state identification: direct gaming taxes for 2016; 2017, respectively:
Colorado: $117,484,440; $121,032,779
Delaware: $156,782,222; $163,839,000
Florida: $191,084,183; $191,305,445
Illinois: $477,992,638; $475,454,057
Indiana: $597,366,282; $603,350,632
Iowa: $332,343,863; $336,045,285
Kansas: $91,081,668; $105,208,406
Louisiana: $604,827,209; $602,458,550
Maine: $53,385,913; $54,570,835
Maryland: $477,429,147; $582,763,282
Massachusetts: $75,970,554; $80,745,253
Michigan: $338,338,571; $340,535,838
Mississippi: $253,908,159; $252,093,737
Missouri: $443,560,932; $445,721,865
Nevada: $900,571,760; $867,187,745
New Jersey: $240,223,434; $247,961,857
New Mexico: $60,996,220; $59,719,493
New York: $919,727,981; $1,022,542,311
Ohio: $564,662,198; $593,980,120
Oklahoma: $20,833,030; $24,133,000
Pennsylvania: $1,387,831,363; $1,432,858,471
Rhode Island: $320,934,382; $314,090,141
South Dakota: $15,750,096; $15,483,002
West Virginia: $304,659,838; $293,005,855
Total $8,947,746,083; $9,226,086,959
Why can’t we take advantage of casinos tax revenue? Think of the areas I mentioned being the Lake Tahoe of the East. Increase tourism and traffic for our local destinations.
Hurley Cavacas lives in Rutland.
