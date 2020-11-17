Let me break down my thoughts on Rep. Notte’s proposal to block teams from participating from sports and competition that have perceived offensive names. I have a few questions then a few statements of fact on the issue regarding the name Raiders.
First, who is going to be the judge of what is considered offensive and racist? Are we limiting this to just Native Americans or other potential forms of inappropriate names, such as BFA-Fairfax “Bullets” potentially viewed as violent, BFA-St. Albans that have a different name for the girls Comets and Bobwhites for boys potentially viewed as sexist, Williamstown and Poultney are the Blue Devils which could be viewed as anti-religious, Leland & Gray Rebels which seems to promote non-compliance, and I could go on, I hope you get my point.
Now, let me go back to the real issue we are facing on the Rutland City School Board. A meeting happened that had a presentation on the change of mascot, which the arrowhead is a logo and we have no mascot. I noticed the residences of those presenting were not given, this leads to my first concern as our Policy 1120 states “As a body created under the Laws of Vermont, the Board of School Commissioners of the Rutland City School District has full authority, within the limitations of federal, state, and municipal laws and interpretations of them, to carry out the will of the people of its District in matters of education.” Am I to assume they were all city residents? This presentation was one-sided and the question of their residences was not addressed by the chair.
The second issue with this meeting was that Marisa Kiefaber, I assume a relative of Kevin Kiefaber, was part of the presentation and according to Roberts Rules of Order: “It is a general rule that no one can vote on a question in which he has a direct personal or pecuniary interest.” I always abstain when voting on a personnel memorandum that contains a cousin of mine on there. The district attorneys have in the past stated I do not have to as he is not a child, brother, sister or spouse.
Our next meeting was a “Public Forum” with the following locations listed as residencies, Colorado, Proctor, Vermont, Whitefish, Montana, Carpinteria, California, Portland, Maine, Cleveland, Ohio, Essex, Vermont, Ossining, New York, Tabernash, Colorado, Killington, Vermont, Chittenden, Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, Rutland Town, Vermont, and a slew of other cities and some with no address and less then half from Rutland. Now, I may be an inquisitive individual and you may say that all those for every part of this country reviewed the agenda and scheduled themselves to speak. But this truly smells of a set up from somewhere. Another issue I have is that items that differ with that of the chair or clerk, are shut down when Roberts Rules of Order are truly on the opposing side.
Now, let’s get to the point – if you believe the priority of the legislative session is to appease you and your wife regarding the name change, please let me know where this fantasy world is that you reside. First, I am appalled you would vote yourself a raise when the rest of the state and county is suffering economically. As a self-employed individual who works with clients trying to help them sustain operations during this economic meltdown, I say this is the real issue. My clients are clinging to a financial life support while you enjoy a raise, and as a legislator, I am sure you are aware the call centers for Vermont COVID-19 relief funds are staffed in New Jersey and other states. Why are you not insisting these funds go to Vermonters, it is not difficult to answer the phones? Why are you not focusing on how to help our area as factories are closing, restaurants and stores are suffering? Do you think the Raider name supersedes all these places of employment? I have to say I am fortunate to have Peter Fagan in my district as I feel he understands the needs of the area.
In closing, in my opinion, vote that occurred was inappropriate. Let the name stand as it has no Native-American meaning, let’s get to the real issues like finances and education in COVID-19 times.
Hurley Cavacas lives in Rutland. He serves on the school board.
