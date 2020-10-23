I am writing this to inform the public on recent events that transpired with the Rutland City School Board and the decision I made with regard to such action, as a commissioner of the Rutland City School Board.
On Tuesday, Oct. 20, there was a School Board special session for placing a vote on the change of the Rutland High School mascot name (currently Raiders). This item for the change was brought before the board by a former RHS student who raised concerns of the current nickname because of the past and current Native American symbols of the logo, and the lack of recognition of the Abenaki tribe within the school curriculum, along with the school district as a whole. The beginning of this discussion started back in the late spring/early summer and continued during the past several months. Through that time, there was only one public forum and three board sessions that the topic was discussed publicly among board members. When looking at all sides of the topic at large, I made the decision to vote “No” for the changing of the Rutland mascot name. Below I will go in depth as to why I made this thought-out decision.
The first reason for my decision was the lack of involvement of the current Rutland High School student body and residents of Rutland City. If we had the ability to involve the full current student body in their opinions of the mascot change, then I feel the board would have had a better perspective to make a decision that will immediately impact the current students at RHS. That never happened. Next, I felt we should have let the Rutland City residents have a say in either a forum or vote on the issue. While I respect all opinions on the matter of the mascot change, at the end of the day, the economic impacts on the decision will fall directly onto the city taxpayers, and I feel, just like any other item within the city limits, a decision of this size should’ve had the city residents’ voices at the table also. Such a change within our school district will incur a big economic cost. While this decision isn’t all about the money, especially when it comes to making social changes in the Rutland school district, it would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge it. Especially with projected budget shortfalls for the upcoming fiscal year and also the economic effects of COVID-19.
The next set of items I have is with regard to transparency. Simply put, I feel there was a lack of transparency in the process between the School Board, the student body and the public at large on the process and timeline of events. I have always felt the School Board has always been a nonpartisan organization and recent events, I feel, have made it politicized whether intentional or not. It is hard in life to have such a climate I will admit, but I feel the governing body of the school should be used to benefit the well-being of the students, faculty and administration who work in our school district, not outside interests. I feel a great example of transparency within the School Board was when it came to flying the Black Lives Matter flag at the high school. I am very supportive of diversity and equality measures within the school district. I was supportive of the decision and the way the student body was involved in that decision. The process brought attention to bring equality, civil rights initiatives and social justice to the district and it was fueled by the student body, which wanted their voices heard. That very student body may have carried the same opinion when it came to the changing of the mascot name, but that opportunity was presented to the board at scale, and I feel that plays into the lack of transparency. I feel we could have had a true sense of open dialogue for this process and prevented making a decision that didn’t have the feeling of being rushed.
I do want to state that, prior to this process, I feel I did not have the full understanding of the history of the Abenaki tribe here in Vermont. While I have always felt principled in being understanding and supportive of equality for all backgrounds, there were some pieces of information I learned about through this process, and I am truly thankful for that opportunity. I am empathetic and supportive to recognize the Abenaki tribe within our community (past and present) through education and monumental purposes. Our student body should learn about the history of Native Americans in our state. I feel that education about our past, good and bad, is key to the growth of our community. Also, I believe that having physical monuments to showcase the history of our community is vital to fostering respect for each other as people, encouraging growth to learn how to avoid past mistakes and grow together as a society. Also, I’ve gained a level of understanding of the sensitivity of how Native American symbols for a sports mascot can reflect the wrong image of what the community stands for. It is good to take any opportunity in life to listen to people, regardless of opinion, so you can learn and understand how a particular individual or group of people feel.
What I worry about through this process of changing the name of the mascot is overlooking the actual objective on why the name should be changed in the first place, inclusion — the inclusion of all walks of life and their respected opinions. I can completely respect the perspective on why the mascot name may have ties to a checkered past, but unlike other, more offensive, Native American mascot names (NFL Washington’s previous name, for example), I feel that with a name like “Raider” that the Rutland community could have taken the steps needed to redefine what this name means to us. By taking admission to flaws before us (intentional or not) and turning into opportunities of growth, we could make a real impact to make everyone feel welcome. We could have taken control of this issue head on and have both sides of the opinion stand united on a Rutland image to be proud of. The decision that has been dealt (changing the mascot name), will now cause a greater divide in our community that we do not need. It has the ability to essentially shut down any thoughtful discussions from opposition to the name change. It could close the door to actually see what the issue at hand is about, the mascot at large, inclusion. Instead, it will become political discourse that will muddy the waters among us and cause arguments that are unrelated to the core goal of this discussion. I want to see acceptance. I want to see the continued growth of equality, but at what costs did we need to take to make a decision in the moment without having all voices be involved in the solution?
At the end of the day, I try to represent Rutland City residents, to the best of my abilities, for our School Board, and while I completely understand both sides of the issue, I feel the decision handed out forced a path that will lead to more division than unity as hoped for with this initiative. The decision I made wasn’t easy, but I felt it was the right choice based on the facts above. I am always happy to have a discussion with anyone on this matter. Please feel free to contact me with the information I have below. Thank you for taking the time to read my statement. I hope you all continue to stay safe. I will keep you all updated. Thank you.
Brittany Cavacas is Rutland City School Board commissioner. brittanydcavacas@gmail.com, (802)-683-4953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.