According to an article in Forbes about the polarization of today’s society: The study, called “Hidden Tribes,” (More In Common-2018) broke out results into seven categories, with 67% of those surveyed falling into what researchers labeled the “Exhausted Majority.” This largest grouping looks for common ground, has opinions based on situations instead of conforming to strict ideologies — and hates polarization.
Count me as one of the “Exhausted Majority.” As a community, Rutland can go ‘round and ‘round on the Raiders versus Raven issue. Raider as defined by Webster is “a person who attacks an enemy in the enemy’s territory; a marauder.” I do not see any connection to Native Americans in the definition. The arrowhead does have a direct relationship to Native Americans, however.
Having said that, let’s look at the real issues people should be discussing, instead of personally chiding me and other Rutland City School Board members about the Raider name.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Rutland City’s population went from 16,469 in 2010 to 15,075 in 2019, an 8.5% decrease. Only about 5% of the population is under 5, and 16% under 18. About one-third of homes do not have internet. Per capita income is $30,235 (2019). Only 55.5% of housing is owner-occupied. Approximately 60% of the students in Rutland City Public Schools are eligible for free and reduced lunch, the state of Vermont average is 40%. I am compiling other statistics such as percentage of our students considered homeless, absentee rates during COVID-19 times, percentage of students who do not have home internet and other pertinent information.
These are the real issues we, as a school board, should be working on. There needs to be greater cooperation between the Rutland City School Board, Board of Aldermen and the mayor. Enough of working in solitude. As a member of this school board, I am here for all of Rutland City, and not just the left- and right-leaning thinkers or ideologues.
As to those who have chosen to personally attack or question my character, and that of other Rutland City School Board members, in social media over wanting to retain the Raider name, I guess we should feel honored that we seem to be all you think of. May I suggest that, instead, you focus your energy on how to improve on the troubling statistics I have mentioned above.
Let us have a compromise and keep the longstanding name Raiders, eliminate the arrowhead logo, and get on to the real business of educating our students in the best way we know how.
Hurley Cavacas lives in Rutland. He serves on the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. He is the chair.
