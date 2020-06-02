I am watching the United States of America becoming the Divided States of America. We have survived a Civil War once, can we survive again? My question is why? Where are the leaders of both parties asking for calm and restraint of the violence? Where are those leaders showing a united front? How can we show a united front if they cannot model this for us? Time to put political parties aside and focus on reuniting the country. Let’s look at the past, the times this country was divided and what some outcomes came about from those times.
The Civil War occurred because the two sides could not reach an agreement. The Missouri Compromise, the Compromise of 1850, the Kansas-Nebraska Act and many others, all failed to steer the country away from secession and war. In the end, politicians on both sides of the aisle dug in their heels. The war bankrupted much of the South, left its roads, farms and factories in ruins, and all but wiped out an entire generation of men who wore the blue and gray. More than 620,000 men died in the Civil War, more than any other war in American history.
Women’s Suffrage: In 1910, some states in the West began to extend the vote to women, yet southern and eastern states resisted. In 1916, NAWSA president Carrie Chapman Catt unveiled what she called a “Winning Plan.” A group called the National Women’s Party founded by Alice Paul focused on more radical, militant tactics — hunger strikes and White House pickets. Finally, on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified. And on Nov. 2 of that year, more than 8 million women across the United States voted in elections for the first time. In 1923, the National Women's Party proposed an amendment to the Constitution that prohibited all discrimination based on sex. The so-called Equal Rights Amendment has never been ratified.
Civil Rights Movement: The lynching of Chicago teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi and the outrage generated by seeing how he had been abused, when his mother decided to have an open-casket funeral, mobilized the African-American community nationwide. Forms of protest and/or civil disobedience included boycotts, such as the successful Montgomery bus boycott (1955–56) in Alabama; "sit-ins" such as the Greensboro sit-ins (1960) in North Carolina and successful Nashville sit-ins in Tennessee; marches, such as the 1963 Birmingham Children's Crusade and 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches (1965) in Alabama; and a wide range of other nonviolent activities.
This led to the “Long Hot summer of 1967,” President Johnson formed the Kerner Commission the final report of which read, “This is our basic conclusion: Our nation is moving toward two societies, one black, one white - separate and unequal. White racism is essentially responsible for the explosive mixture which has been accumulating in our cities." This commission was formed because of issues like that in Newark, New Jersey, where two white police officers severely beat a black cab driver after stopping him for a minor traffic violation, and just two weeks later in Detroit, a police raid on an unlicensed bar in the largely black Virginia Park neighborhood. The Kerner Commission Report recommendations are the need for: change in police operations to ensure proper conduct by individual officers and to eliminate abrasive practices; more adequate police protection to eliminate the high sense of insecurity to person and property; effective mechanisms for resolving citizens’ grievances against the police; for policy guidelines to assist police in areas where police conduct can create tension; to develop community support for law enforcement.
What have we learned from these divisions in the past? It appears not too much. Why? How do we make changes, so we have one society? Not by rioting and destruction, but by looking at the past again, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Henry David Thoreau, Leo Tolstoy, Lech Wałęsa, Nelson Mandela and others. Start with those around you, then enlarge your group. Remember not all police officers are bad nor are all protesters bad. This country was founded by change, by a small group of people saying "no" to the king. It’s our turn to say "no" to racism and police brutality. Remember Gandhi said: An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
Hurley Cavacas lives in Rutland.
