Everyone needs recognition once in a while. Our local school support staff have demanding (and sometimes, thankless) jobs, and we don't always hear that "thank you." As a current Vermont NEA Board director and the 2017 Vermont NEA ESP of the Year, I am trying to spread the word about ESP (Education Support Professionals) Day on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
This is a special day to honor paraeducators, bus drivers, secretaries/office staff, custodians, cafeteria workers and other school support staff. Without these hardworking individuals, our schools would not be able to function very well.
Please join me in celebrating the incredible work done by each of these people. They truly make our schools a better place. Happy ESP Day!
Loretta Johnson
Brandon
