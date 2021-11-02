When a child is in need, it is our job as adults to help them. If we see they are being harassed, brought to tears, humiliated, we help them.
On Oct. 7, when the Hartford High School girls’ soccer team was at Fair Haven High School in Fair Haven, this did not happen. Students from Fair Haven High School — more specifically, male students — hurled sexually abusive comments at the Hartford team. Hartford team players were brought to tears out of fear and frustration for themselves and for their teammates.
Harassment this blatant cannot be ignored — and yet it was. The Fair Haven coaches, athletic director and parents were all in attendance and within earshot of the misconduct. Parents did not say a word. The AD did not intervene.
This teaches our youth two things. First, this type of behavior is allowed and there are no repercussions. Second, during a time of need, a person in the position of power — an adult — will not help you.
If you do not believe this to be true and you were there, ask yourself and those you were with, why you didn’t step up? Why is it not a big deal if our children on the field were being taunted and made to feel unsafe when you would not want to be in their position yourself or want your child to be in their position? If you were not there, ask yourself why you haven’t already had a conversation about what happened. By saying nothing, you are condoning the behavior.
This unfortunate incident has been investigated. In a letter sent out to the Fair Haven community, their superintendent acknowledges the inappropriate behavior by the Fair Haven student fans. But where is the apology letter to the Hartford High School girls’ varsity soccer team? Unless an attempt at amends is made to the Hartford team and their community, Fair Haven’s words are empty. An apology means nothing if you do not give it to the people who were the subject of the maltreatment.
Joe Cerniglia lives in Springfield.
