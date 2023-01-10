A recent recap article on 2022 seemed to highlight what seemed to be a long-past controversy involving a bogus racist claim but was very light on success, pride and accomplishments.
Since I was never interviewed as to what I felt were the highlights of ’22, I will do my best to recap our year. First, as the elected chairman of the governing body of Rutland Town, I immediately presented our board with the proposal to challenge the Cortina Inn’s Act 250 permit since they were no longer operating as a hotel. This challenge was upheld by the District 1 coordinator and the Environmental Court is now poised to rule on the issue. Using this litigation as a negotiating tool, as chairman, I appointed a negotiating team of Sharon Russell and myself to work with our town attorney to effect a settlement that ultimately resulted in Cortina paying the town $75,000 for the past two years of police coverage and an additional payment for the next six months of $22,500 per month. All of this was unanimously backed by the full board (no controversy here, folks) and businesses and shoppers alike have noticed a marked change for the better. Problems are not solved, but they are much less severe due to our proactive attempt to solve this problem without putting further strain on our local property taxpayers.
Following the successful vote on our public safety building, it was incumbent on me to keep this project moving forward working closely with our clerk of the works to meet deadlines for a winter bidding and a spring build. A project of this magnitude investing millions in our community’s safety infrastructure is definitely not something one leaves out of the 2022 recap. Of even greater importance is the fact the town is saving well over half of this cost to the taxpayers by using federal ARPA funds combined with 1% option tax revenues and a generous $158,000 earmark from Senator Welch, all of which will keep our bonded debt at a very manageable level.
The town also underwent a very successful transition in our highway department with new personnel and a new commissioner who hit the ground running, completed a major culvert replacement on Town Line Road, regrading of Quarterline Road, and a municipal waterline extension on Post Road, as well as proposing a major transition from contractors for winter maintenance to in-house plowing and equipment with a major capital purchase of an additional truck with 1% option tax funds.
We expanded recreational facilities, created a pickleball court and began construction of an approved multi-use bicycle and hiking/walking path, as well as planning for a total replacement of the pool facility with depreciation funds and purchased a new front line firetruck, again with depreciation funds.
Major decisions were made to improve the efficiency of our central office functions and also digitize our record-keeping and mapping and lister information, making access to all of this remotely available to all who need it.
In addition to all of this, our town managed to lower property taxes for all of our citizens by 5%, which equates to a $100 drop for each $100,000 of assessed value of the property.
This all does not happen in a vacuum. It takes whole town teamwork and strong leadership. Rutland Town has both and our taxpayers are the beneficiaries. That was 2022, folks, in 562 words. Happy ’23.
Don Chioffi is chair of Rutland Town Select Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.