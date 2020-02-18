Having been absent from these pages for some years now for many reasons, but mainly due to my heavy involvement as president of Kiwanis of Rutland and my club’s efforts to serve the children of this community, it took a severe concern for my community of Rutland Town to bring this endorsement forward.
The town of Rutland has been under quite a struggle internally for some time now and time and space prevents me from elaborating in any great detail. Let me just say I have had a governmental relationship with every town clerk and treasurer since Andrew Orzell in the early-’70s. The clerk position has been the most visible and people-oriented position in our town, but more recently that changed and hours were either cut or shifted to a much less people-friendly model. In addition, the usual businesslike and cooperative relationship among town officers has become strained, to say the least. In short, there was a lot more behind the resignation of our clerk than what was released to the public.
The conclusion of this story can be one of positive and progressive benefit to our town and its daily employees and visitors, residents and legal users of our office. We owe our residents no less and we owe our Selectboard a town clerk with whom they can work effectively to serve our citizens.
I sincerely believe that among the candidates for this office, most of whom I know are personally and professionally qualified, Kari Clark truly stands out as one who would bring the stability, professionalism, demeanor and brightness to the office of clerk and treasurer. Being the people business that it is, the office requires, in all instances, one who can engage in a personal, friendly and helpful manner. I have every confidence Kari Clark fits this job description perfectly.
I ask you, the good citizens of Rutland Town, to join Marcia and me to elect Kari Clark as your next Rutland Town Clerk and Treasurer, and we thank you for this thoughtful vote.
Don and Marcia Chioffi live in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.