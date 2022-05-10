Right on schedule at this time of year, our state Legislature starts its tried and tested game of “hide the pea” by sneakily and disingenuously adding amendments to legislation scheduled to pass and therefore, avoiding the usual and customary process of deliberate discussion and debate on issues of critical and fiscal concern to the people of this state. It is not a pretty process. It is sneaky, underhanded and a violation of the oath of transparency required of our leaders.
I am going to outline just one of these moves so you all can see just how devious the majority has become and why they need to be defeated en masse in November. A routine bill, S.181 from the Senate, dealing with municipal authorities was assigned to the House Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Janet Ancel. On Thursday, May 5, how ironic, the vice chair of this committee, Emilie Kornheiser, another Democrat from Brattleboro, proposed an amendment to this bill calling for a study committee to abolish the 1% option tax authorized to the gold towns and other charter communities in the state to offset penalties they had to pay to “equalize” education under the Act 60-68 provisions. This taxing authority was specifically and exclusively given initially only to gold towns so they could recoup some of the egregious penalties they were required to pay into the education formula. Rutland Town has consistently paid more than a million dollars every year, in addition to our regular education costs, so the benefits of the option tax are critical to our budgetary needs. The simple fact that millions of dollars of taxing authority, approved by the Legislature and validated by municipal votes was attempted to be scuttled basically in the dark of night without any of the legislative debate or input by any of the communities now enjoying the 1% option, shows how little some of our legislators care about the plight of communities in this state.
It is even more egregious that Kornheiser, in testimony on her amendment, stated that, since the option tax was enacted 20 years ago, it is now irrelevant. I don’t know what world she lives in, but as long as the penalty provision of Act 60 remains in place for educational funding, the legislative intent of the option tax still remains very relevant and even more so in these times of scarce resources. Rutland Town being the strong economic engine that it is, uses over $1.1 million of option tax revenue each year to cushion the property tax burden on our residents. Because of this infusion of funds, we have been able to provide a full-time police department and have made the commitment to fund the personnel to staff it. These costs do not go away if the state reneges on its obligation to allow the option tax. It is, in fact, enticing communities to improve their constituent services and then pulling the financial rug out from under them. How crude and unfair is that? Combine the $1 million educational penalty and the more than $1 million option tax revenue loss, and you have one small town of 4,000 residents being asked to fund over $2 million extra to the state, in addition to allowing the theft of all our commercial and industrial property wealth — and we are left with 15% of that wealth to try and provide municipal services to our residents. Just another example of cost shifting onto the backs of the property taxpayer.
The Enumeration of Powers clause clearly states all powers not exercised by the federal government then reside with the states and then to the people. The taxing power in our state rests with the state government unless they relinquish it to the people. They did so with the option tax and for good reason, as established by legislative intent to level the playing field for penalty towns. None of that has changed and fortunately for thousands of residents of this state, Karen Horn, who lobbies for us as part of our Vermont League of Cities and Towns, was able to mobilize leaders from our affected towns so this amendment would be withdrawn for this session. But do not be fooled into thinking it will just go away. As long as this Legislature is controlled by such a lopsided majority, they will persist in such egregious assaults on our fiscal integrity locally. It pays to pay attention — like $1,200,000 worth of attention.
Don Chioffi is Rutland Town Select Board chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.