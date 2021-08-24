You readers may wonder why we write these commentaries, and I am about to tell you. It is to give some perspective and some factual reality in a world that seems to have fallen off the edge of sanity.
That reality started for me Oct. 9, 1968, when, as a very dedicated yet very naïve second lieutenant, I boarded a plane in Albany which ultimately resulted in a landing in Nha Trang, Vietnam, then on to Pleiku. And after a hell-filled year of delusion, betrayal and spine-binding fear at times, a fortunate return came in October 1969, as a shiny, well-worn first lieutenant to the welcoming shores of the U.S. in San Francisco, where I was summarily greeted with jeers, taunts of baby killer and a pelting on the bus with rotten eggs by those whose freedoms I was both dedicated to preserving, and morally and patriotically committed to protecting.
To this day, I find that eerily strange and pathetically ironic. Never did I feel our country would ever repeat that mistake again. I found the dedication and professionalism of my comrades in arms to be flawless but over that year, tainted by the overwhelming feeling we all were being used as pawns in a fruitless political battle of ideologies in Washington. Our leaders at all levels, including mine, were being asked to put ourselves in harm’s way without the ability to use the very basic strategies of war that we learned (with some sweat and tears) from day-one of entry into our respective services.
Essentially, we were asked to wage a war with our hands tied behind our backs, all the while watching as body bag after body bag returned from the boonies, many of whom I had shared a beer or two with and stories of home and family — hardest lessons I ever learned in my adult life — and now being rekindled right in front of my disbelieving eyes.
I now know why there are those who would obliterate all forms of history. After all, if there is any truth whatsoever to the statement we are to repeat the mistakes of the past if we do not study them, then the absence of any historical reference certainly gives someone cover for seeming stupidity.
Let me share some military truths with you. These are not some closely guarded secrets, but facts that every single patriot who has ever shined combat boots or put on a pair of fatigues knows as absolute truths. The path to any military victory, small or large, is comprised of three basic rules. The first is superior force, the second is a strategic plan and the third is available resupply.
These are needed no matter what the objective: in this case, the retrieval of all our forces, our American brothers and sisters, and our supporting Afghani brothers. There is no way that generals do not know and recommend this as they know the mission is doomed without them. The politicians who remain, to this day, unnamed and unaccountable, have denied all three of these basic prerequisites for victory. Those behind our president, pulling the strings, have forsaken our brave forces, condemned their mission to failure, and betrayed the entire 20-year effort to secure a geographic intelligence and security presence in the Mideast.
Now comes my most controversial, yet truthful, observations. No sane leader, at any level, leaves billions of military arms, ammo, intelligence, airpower and ground capability to a savage enemy to be used against peaceful people of their own ethnicity, against those of their own religion who do not agree with them, and essentially against anyone of any sect or religion that does not embody their radical views of the perverted side of their supposed religion.
So, what I am saying, folks, is this is not a war or struggle against Al Qaida or Isis, or the Taliban. We know this because we have been told for decades that their “peaceful brothers” number in the billions. The problem is that when there are numbers in the billions, only 10% or 20% of the most savage, brutal and radical extremists add up to millions of religious combatants who rain their terror with equal brutality against their own people, as well as the U.S. or any other infidel. Our war is against radical Islamist extremism and anyone who embodies it. This war is at our doorstep, and it is coming not only from without, but also from within, our own borders.
When we look at the actions of an administration that turned over billions to the most radical Islamists in the world, Iran, and cozied up to that regime with policies that allowed them to acquire a nuclear weapon, that settled millions of those radicals into our country as “refugees,” including majorities that allowed voter takeover of seats in our own government, there is no sane person who can deny such a benign attitude was allowed to creep into our country as a true Trojan horse.
I have maintained, at the core of my belief, that Barack Hussein Obama is, at his heart, in his mind and in his actions, a Muslim extremist sympathizer, if not a true Muslim himself, and it is he and that belief that have triggered our actions of stupidity and neglect in Afghanistan. Who else would arm our enemy with billions of taxpayer armament just as he did in Iran? I am not an extremist. My eyes are wide open, my mind is clear and I have taken the long view all the way from Vietnam in 1968.
Don Chioffi lives in Rutland Town.
