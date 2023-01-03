I have no problem with a reporter who has space and time limits, but when four board members go rogue at a meeting and wish, on the fly, to violate the provisions of a duly adopted personnel policy, I believe it only fair to state the factual and legal ramifications of the issue in question, as I did at the meeting but was not reported in the article.
With a previous retirement, there was confusion as to what constituted a “benefit year.” The issue was resolved fairly for the employee, but it became apparent we needed to clarify and amend the policy, specifically so this would not occur in the future because we knew there were at least two, possibly three, impending retirements coming.
Subsequently, the personnel policy in question was revised after months, yes, months, of discussion, debate, revisions, review by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, review by our town attorney, and finally, adoption by unanimous vote of the board. It required dissemination to all employees, which we did, and specifically the provisions of vacation and other benefits was individually explained to potential retiring employees. In this regard, as to the newly adopted provision of “elected year of service” and “non-elective hired year of service,” employees were specifically told the date they picked to retire was solely in their hands and if they wished a full year of benefits, it would be up to them to retire with a full elective year of service, otherwise their benefits would be prorated.
Among many other tasks, specifically the responsibility of any chair of a board such as ours, one of the primary roles is to prepare agendas that are not only timely in regard to contracts and deadlines, but also respectful of the length of meetings for all concerned. In that regard, it has always been the policy to allow members to request items be placed on the agenda. The operative word here is request, not demand, otherwise an agenda can quickly become unmanageable in length, and we have heard complaints from members in the past about the length of some agendas.
As far as the ability or necessity to gain advice from a town attorney, it would be irresponsible for any chair not to seek advice that protects a board or a town from potential legal action that would be both costly and embarrassing. That practice has served the town well over decades. In this instance, that was exactly the case since the issue of coverage and/or exemption had been fully debated prior to the legal adoption of the policy, we would have been exposing the town to claims by any existing employee that a previous policy and not the present one should apply to them — and that is ridiculous on its face. It is specifically stated in the present policy that it takes effect upon adoption and applies to all employees.
There is no other way to treat your employees, all of them, with fairness than to apply all policies of the town, especially a personnel policy, equally to all with no favorites or exceptions.
In order to ensure proper conduct of a meeting, I try religiously to follow the rules of order and conduct. I am not always successful, but I always try. In the case of a motion being ruled out of order, a challenge to that ruling can only be made if the ruling does not involve a matter of either fact or policy whereby either that fact or policy automatically resolves the issue. In other words, we do not use democratic votes to determine whether 2+2 actually equals 4.
Don Chioffi is Rutland Town Select Board chair.
