I do not write often on these pages, but this is of importance to our community. Never before in our history have I ever seen as much contrived racism and division created out of thin air as presently exists in our proud community. It seems there are those who seek out racism behind every fencepost and every symbol known to man and then use their grievance to drive division.
I commend all of those who, like me, have chosen to step up and take an active part in the governance of their communities, and though I am part of the executive governance of Rutland Town, I spent my formative years as a student at RHS, indeed, as president of my senior class of 1963. I say this because that is a long time ago, in an era where there were even less students of color than today. I received an outstanding education from some great teachers, one of my favorites being Dr. Stafford, not only a truly great educator, but one of the most decent and true friends to all who knew him. He happened to be Black which made me even more proud to know him as a friend since I did not know many people of color in those days.
Since that time in 1963 and to this day, I never experienced ever in that long history even one incident of racism, discrimination or any negative reference whatsoever to any of our symbols of pride represented by the Indian, the arrowhead or the term Red Raider.
I have taken an active part in our community and I do not feel unique in saying the only racism I see is on these pages by those who seem to find it everywhere just by pronouncing that it exists. To be more precise, I see no person of color being denied any right in this community, nor would I ever tolerate it if I did see it.
Now to the most important point of this commentary: I believe in democracy and I hope you do, as well. Without it, we are nothing but a pointless mob.
As a graduate of Rutland High School, I followed and commented on the issue of the name change, the symbol change and the history change that has caused so much division in this community. There has never been as pronounced a demarcation of views as this issue presented and never more print, advertising, campaigning and discussion on any school issue I can remember. And we can be proud of that, no matter what side of this issue we fall.
Though heated at times, we confronted with this issue with words, not clubs, torches, guns, knives and riots. We had a democratic debate and both sides presented their views, their wishes and their solutions to the division. And then we had a vote. It cannot be said by anyone, especially our present and outgoing board members, that anyone did not know, quite precisely, what they were voting for or what the issue was. The proponents of change had already voted to change both the symbol and the name Raiders and remove them from all presence in the school. The opponents, the challengers to this move, were very vocal and motivated to keep both the symbol and the name and restore the status quo and they worked very hard to get this message out and motivate voters who may not have participated in previous elections. Their success is a tribute to their efforts at increasing democracy, as we have often decried the poor attendance at elections.
What a shame if we now betray those very dedicated citizens who sincerely believed what they were told and expected the symbol and the name to be restored to its original prominence at RHS.
Let us be very clear. No one was told by the hard-working members, SOS and their supporters, that the end result of all this effort was to be some condescending compromise that went totally against what the voters were told they were voting for. They thought this is why we have elections, because elections have consequences.
It is very clear to me, at least, if this board refuses to accept the clear majority view expressed by the vote in March, they will have squandered a ton of good will and voter support for everything that follows, and that will be a travesty and a great waste of effort. People do not forget when they are lied to by politicians.
Don Chioffi lives in Rutland Town.
