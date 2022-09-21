I have always respected the Herald’s policy of allowing pretty free speech on these pages and dialog between opposing ideas, but when some cross the line of credibility and malign professionals for simply doing their difficult jobs, they serve no useful benefit to anyone. Misleading the reading public on these pages is deceitful, at best.
In a recent diatribe by Mr. David Searles on these pages, he does such a disservice to the truth that this response is both timely, necessary and also my elected responsibility to our town’s constituents, as well as the general public. Mr. Searles has neither the position, nor the background, to back up the erroneous information he is misleading the public with.
Cortina Inn is providing shelter to anyone to whom the state will provide a voucher, and though some are truly disadvantaged, many are not. There are those from all over the country, indeed all over the state, who have been enticed to come the Vermont for an 18-month vacation at a hotel, told so by friends, relatives and social media, to enjoy free housing and other generous state benefits — all at taxpayer expense. Contrary to Searles’ claims, the state does not pay any reduced rate, rather a very generous rate of $189 per room, per night, and they have maxed out their 150 rooms at times with this cost. Very little math will show a gross of $9 million per year and we would hardly blame the owner for taking advantage of this largess.
Around $3 million of this has been paid to the Life Intervention Team, or LIT, to provide internal security (Stockton) and social services to the residents. It is neither appropriate nor legal for Rutland Town police officers to provide any internal policing. I am curious, since Mr. Searles was employed at Cortina during those night hours, if he personally observed illegal behavior there and if so, reported it to law enforcement, and if not, why not?
Spillover problems, Searles says glibly, are like, for instance, four untimely deaths due to drug overdoses and a 40% to 50% call for service rate for our police force due to illegal activity in and around the Cortina and the plaza. Our police force is approaching burnout and the good citizens of our town who are funding their budget are wondering when they are going to see our force in their neighborhoods, which we promised them when we proposed our own police department.
Neither the town nor the state is getting any rooms-and-meals tax whatsoever from this program and obviously, the town is getting no 1% option tax money either. Yes — they pay taxes, but no one taxpayer is entitled or pays for over 50% of the services of an entire department of the town — and that’s where we are.
Rutland Town has, with both diligence and patience, been in conversation with the ownership and their legal representation, and I can tell you with direct knowledge that there has been good-faith discussion by both parties to address all of the problems inherent in this state program, and we fully expect to see positive results of our joint efforts. Our community deserves no less.
Don Chioffi is Rutland Town Select Board chairman.
