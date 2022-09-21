I have always respected the Herald’s policy of allowing pretty free speech on these pages and dialog between opposing ideas, but when some cross the line of credibility and malign professionals for simply doing their difficult jobs, they serve no useful benefit to anyone. Misleading the reading public on these pages is deceitful, at best.

In a recent diatribe by Mr. David Searles on these pages, he does such a disservice to the truth that this response is both timely, necessary and also my elected responsibility to our town’s constituents, as well as the general public. Mr. Searles has neither the position, nor the background, to back up the erroneous information he is misleading the public with.

