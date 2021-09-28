As Kiwanis of Rutland approaches the end of our membership drive, and membership appreciation, month, as the outgoing president of this wonderful organization. I wanted to thank some great corporate contributors to our efforts to serve the children of the region.
Our motto of “Serving the Children of the World” could not be achieved without the physical and financial support of great businesses such as these, and the one thing Kiwanis can guarantee is that they are remembered and thanked for their selfless support. Casella Waste and Haulers divisions generously supported our efforts, as did Noble Ace Hardware and Rob Noble, and Peter Louras and Initial Ideas. Ginger and Shawn Bendig of Stonehege Indoor Golf and Cody Cole of Medusa Lounge are contributors to our annual fundraising, 100% of which goes to the many children’s activities we support.
The people of this region can be proud, indeed, that we have businesses like these that never say no when asked to share some of their profits so kids of our region can enjoy a fishing derby or attend a bike safety rodeo, or go on a shopping trip for warm winter clothing, or enjoy a Halloween Parade, or be the awardee of a college-helpful scholarship, all of which only happen with business support.
So as I approach the end of three years as president of Kiwanis, I have to say it has been one of the greatest privileges in my life to have been given the opportunity to lead the dedicated men and women of this great service organization, who have made my job not only a pleasure, but a smooth road to the joy of children. Please support these businesses and when you drop in to shop, thank them for their generosity. And, by all means, come and join our group. Your heart will swell with pride.
Don Chioffi is Kiwanis of Rutland president.
