Vermont has the opportunity to lead the nation in our response to the housing crisis by building housing for all. But instead, Vermont policymakers may cause a humanitarian disaster that threatens to undermine our collective recovery by passing a budget that evicts more than 2,800 individuals from hotels to the streets.

The forced eviction of the residents from Sears Lane by the city of Burlington in 2021 illustrates the potential harm on a smaller scale. After three years of tolerating a large encampment on city-owned land, the siege and displacement at Sears Lane not only destroyed homes and personal belongings of vulnerable people, but also bulldozed the social support network of a community.

