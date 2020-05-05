Staying connected with loved ones, friends and caregivers is crucial during these uncertain times, especially for older adults and anyone facing the possibility of social isolation.
Using connected technology such as smart phones, tablets and other devices has become, for many, the primary method for staying in touch with the world outside their front door. We are relying more and more on technology like video chatting with grandkids, taking and sending photographs on our phones, distance learning and ordering supplies, food and groceries from apps and websites.
Yet, as life shifts online and we take advantage of all these opportunities to virtually engage, older adults — and people of all ages, for that matter — need to be aware of potential risks. The good news is that there are some simple, fast steps we can take right away to protect ourselves against scams, fraud, robocalling and more.
The most important step is to lock your phone, tablet and accounts with passwords or passcodes. Longer is safer, and don’t make it obvious like your birthday or nickname. Try a multiword phrase you’ll remember, like “cowsmakecheese.” Never share it and, if you write it down, store the information in a secure place, away from your device.
Always be aware and know it’s okay to be suspicious. If an email or an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be wary of calls from numbers that look legitimate, but may be scammers “spoofing” (mimicking) a familiar number to fool you. And only share information over the phone if you made the call to a number you know is right.
When posting on social media sites or commenting online, do not reveal personal details like your birthday. Remember that people are not always who they say they are, and what you post online can be permanent and hard to remove.
When you’re browsing the internet, look for security indicators on the website. These include an “s” after the http portion of a website address, and a lock icon at the bottom of the screen.
These are just a few simple tips to help you navigate the digital world more safely.
If you want to learn more about keeping yourself safe and secure online, AT&T offers Cyber Aware. The website offers tips and resources for people of all ages and skill levels to learn more about how to have a safe and secure online experience. Visit att.com/cyberaware to access this information and resources.
Organizations such as Oasis Institute and the American Air Force Association CyberGenerations program help teach basic digital safety skills to older adults across the country.
During the past year, the AT&T team in New England has collaborated with local officials and Councils on Aging to host free seminars for older adults. Unfortunately, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, impending events in Rutland and Woodstock have been postponed.
But even though technicians and experts cannot go to senior centers and community halls in person, the information about reducing online risks is still critically important. Understanding that we’re all connecting more and more online, we urge you to look into ways to keep you and your family members safe, whether from AT&T or otherwise.
The previously mentioned websites can point you to numerous additional resources. You can also visit about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html for specific information about COVID-19-related scams and call protection.
From older adults to kids, we all deserve the power to use technology with confidence.
Armed with a little extra knowledge and awareness, you can enjoy the digital world’s convenient benefits and stay connected safely.
April Cioffi is Godnick Adult Center program director in Rutland. Owen Smith is AT&T Vermont President.
