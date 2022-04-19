Rutland City has taken some hits that could knock any community to the mat. Recently, the blows have come in the form of negative commentaries about its cleanliness, rough roads and slim future prospects. It’s easy to criticize.
I’m not saying critical analysis is not in order — but why not endeavor to do something about our challenges? By the same token, Rutland has good points. Why not accentuate them?
I grew up in Rutland City during a wonderful time to be young and live in a vibrant community with a beautiful and bustling downtown. Times are truly different, but we have Pine Hill Park, Spartan Arena and Giorgetti Park. Speakeasy Café and The Bakery provide community gathering places. We are blessed with a fine centrally located library; creative murals decorate the downtown. Thank you to these artists.
As new businesses begin moving into downtown, please support them rather than some anonymous online purveyor. Money spent here stays here.
Green-Up Day, May 7, provides a perfect opportunity to work together. I’m willing to work toward a goal of moving forward. We have many agencies to tap into and state programs available to help with renewal. While I’m at it, kudos to the Downtown Partnership, the Garden Club and local artists who have decorated downtown buildings so creatively.
Your home is another great place to start. If we put our energies into making our individual yards clean and tidy, even beautiful, it will spur neighbors to do so, also. Because we have so many rental units, it is also up to landlords and tenants to work together to make the buildings look presentable. I wonder if a city initiative might be devised to spur landlords into ensuring their properties are safe and look presentable.
But it doesn’t stop there. If you see litter, pick it up and throw it in the trash. There are lots of receptacles available downtown. It’s time to take pride in your city and the more people who do so, the more people will follow. Community spirit can be catchy.
Chuck Clarino lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.