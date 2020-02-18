On Thursday, Feb. 6, James Hall had a letter in the Rutland Herald discussing Nancy Pelosi’s childish, provocative comments about Trump’s Tuesday-night campaign speech. Hall further indicates the Democratic Party, under her, is withering away. Hall further states her “disrespectful arrogance” was on display in front of “God” and everyone present — “God” who? Who was Hall referring to? Must be it was the “God” who is currently living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, D.C., who is currently the Republicans’ dictator-God.
On Tuesday night, Feb. 4, “God Trump” went on for one-and-a-half hours about all his many accomplishments of the past three years. In his campaign speech, he highlighted how all that $1.5 trillion he took from the American taxpayers to benefit big corporations, including Big Oil, was really paying off. Wall Street was booming. Stock prices hit new highs. More people had jobs. The economy was booming! Strange, on Feb. 5, mighty Macy’s announced they were closing 125 stores, laying off over 10,000 workers. A father of a daughter killed in the Florida school shooting got up and complained about the lack of federal gun reform. He was immediately dragged from the room, no First Amendment rights allowed here. Today, CEOs of these large corporations often earn 500 times per hour more than their employees do. Forty percent of workers in the U.S. today are financially worse off than anytime since the 1930s.
Analysts over the next two days said about 90% of his speech was “wish thinking” and about 10% was reality. Remember, in 2008, the U.S. taxpayers had to bail out the bankrupt Wall Street.
OK, let’s be fair to “God Trump,” he has accomplished much:
— He made a deal with his buddy in North Korea and now they are well on their way to producing a long-range nuclear missile that could strike the U.S.
— He’s taking money from our military to rapidly build a wall along our southern border. This will keep out rapists, murderers and drug peddlers. If any of their children tag along, no problem, just lock them up in cages.
— He has abandoned our longtime allies, the Kurds: “We don’t need them anymore.” Now, Turkey has totally destroyed them.
— The U.S. doesn’t need this terrible nuke deal with Iran, so, in 2018, we pull out of it. However, Iran must still keep their part of the deal.
— Trump has slapped tariffs on many Chinese goods coming to the U.S. This has raised prices for U.S. citizens and prevented our farmers from any longer selling high-profit and high-volume farm products to China.
— Last fall, Trump had a major Iranian general killed. This has brought us the closest to WWIII that we’ve been in 70 years. Today, Iran hates us, Iraq hates us. Syria has been destroyed and we are getting our troops out of Afghanistan, should not take more than 10 more years.
— In the last three years, “hate groups” continue to multiply across the U.S. Every day now, someone is shot and killed by these mass haters with high-powered assault weapons. Yet, Trump and the Republicans have done nothing to stem this slaughter except offer a few prayers.
— Today, there is a “climate crisis” in the world; it is not a political crisis, instead, it’s environmental. Three years ago, 70 nations came together and established a protocol to deal with it. Since then, “God Trump” has pulled the U.S. out of it in favor of keeping our billionaire oil and coal business booming, plus relaxing EPA standards. This has set the U.S. and the world back 50 years.
This is some of “God Dictator Trump’s” accomplishments.
I’ve been a Republican all my life till the year 2000. First president I ever voted for was “Ike” in 1952. However, in 2000, George W. Bush really turned me off. He didn’t even win the election. Instead, it was illegally handed to him by the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2001, he went to war with Iraq, which had nothing to do with the 9/11 attacks here in the U.S. It cost tens of thousands of lives, many more wounded, trillions of U.S. dollars. Today, Iraq hates us. At the end of George’s second term, we were stuck with the greatest depression since the 1930s.
In 2009, Barack Obama came onboard and spent eight years trying to get this country back to normal. Republicans tried to block every move, including the Affordable Health Care Act.
Trump keeps talking about how he won the election in 2016. Trump has never won an election in his life. You don’t win with only 24% of the vote. It was conveyed to him by our outdated Electoral College. The Republicans actually had an excellent candidate in 2016, John Kasich of Ohio. John didn’t have a big mouth, so Trump’s “hot air” blew all good sense away.
U.S. voters should have added another amendment to the Constitution 25 years ago — that “No draft dodger could ever run for president.” That would have eliminated the two worst presidents this country has ever had: George W. Bush and Trump.
Vermonter Horace Greeley and Abe Lincoln, who had much to do with founding the new Republican Party in 1856, must be “rolling in their graves.” On Feb. 5, the U.S. Senate met to decide if Trump should be acquitted: 47 Democratic senators and one sane Republican (Mitt Romney) voted “nay;” 52 Republican “puppet” senators forsook the oath they took to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and voted “yes.” Feb. 7, vindicated Trump started firing his top aides who had the courage to stand up and tell the truth during the investigation.
Trump feels pretty safe. His 52 pet puppet senators will look out for him. His special pet puppet, Mitch McConnell, will do anything necessary to keep him on his path of destruction. Now, Dictator Trump uses the “fear factor” to keep his puppet senators doing his will. “Do as I say or I shall eliminate you.”
Trump hates socialism, except for his “corporate socialism,” as I have mentioned before.
Trump plays up big support from his many white, conservative, supremacists who pretend to be born-again evangelical Christians. (What they see in this dictator, I can’t imagine.) However, he knows he needs their vote to win. And he expects to get it. Trump hasn’t got a Christian bone in his body.
Trump hates all poor people; they are lazy and worthless.
So, think about this. Today, our country is more divided than any time since the Civil War. When you turn on the TV news, you and your kids hear the most vulgar language from a president who is supposed to represent America. Is this what you want for your future, for your kids, your grandkids? Better think about it.
Bill Clark lives in Wells.
