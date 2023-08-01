Vermonters have pulled together after July’s flood — but scammers are looking for opportunities to exploit our generosity and heightened emotions to steal our money. You can protect yourself and your community by avoiding — and reporting — these disaster-related scams, including:
— Government imposter scams. A scammer may claim to be FEMA or another government entity offering help for a fee or asking for your personal information. Avoid this scam by connecting with FEMA directly and following updates from the governor and Vermont Emergency Management.
— Phony charities falsely claiming to be recovery efforts. Avoid this scam by doing your research and only giving to valid charities that you have thoroughly researched and vetted. The Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance and Charity Navigator are helpful resources.
— Dubious contractors without business credentials who claim they can restore damages immediately, requiring upfront payment in full, but never return to complete the work. Avoid this scam by never paying in full upfront for a home improvement project. Make sure you have a written contract. Check my office’s home improvement fraud registry available on our website, ago.vermont.gov, and the residential contractor registry on the Secretary of State’s Office’s website, sos.vermont.gov.
— Utility disconnection scams that demand payment along with threats to disconnect the consumer’s services, something they have no power to do. Avoid this scam by hanging up and contacting your utility provider directly about your account status, using a number you know to be valid.
— Price gouging. Unconscionable price hikes on essential services or goods, is illegal during a declared state of emergency. Report suspected price gouging to my office’s Consumer Assistance Program.
Before paying or giving money to a new or unknown entity, take a breath and verify the legitimacy of the entity. Warn other Vermonters about scams by reporting the scams you encounter to the Consumer Assistance Program at 1-800-649-2424 or online at ago.vermont.gov/cap.
Be a Vermont scam fighter. Let’s stop scams together.
Charity Clark is Vermont attorney general.