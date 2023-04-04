My faculty colleagues and I profoundly disagree with the direction the current Vermont State Colleges System administration is going as they prepare for the launch of Vermont State University (VTSU) on July 1. While some think that the discord is based on the administration’s Feb. 7 decision about libraries, that announcement was merely the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back. Many of us who work closely with students at Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College feel that the best interests of our students are not met by the transformation process. We are also concerned about the massive expansion in administrative personnel. This is why we voted “no confidence” in the top administrators and in all members of its board of trustees, except the student representative.

The faculty is urging the Legislature to act to save public higher education at this precipitous moment. Often, we hear from legislators that they do not want to micromanage or serve as “super-trustees,” preferring to defer to the body with statutory responsibility for governing the state university system (Title16, Chapter 72, §2172).

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.