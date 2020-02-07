To the residents of Rutland Town:
I am excited to introduce myself to all of you! My name is Kari Clark and I am running for the two positions of Rutland Town clerk and treasurer. I am running for these positions for a number of reasons, but none more important than my desire to serve our special community.
Our family has a long history of serving Rutland Town.
My husband, Chris, is the current fire chief and my father-in-law, Bruce Egan, served for many years as assistant fire chief. The decision to run for clerk and treasurer was a natural one for me to make.
Chris and I are the proud parents of Braden, age 15, and Matthew, age 11.
We reside on Colonial Drive, along with our dog, Barkley, our golden-doodle.
I graduated from Castleton University in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in education and in 2018, I received my master’s degree in special education. I currently work for the Addison Central School District, where I travel between several different schools. Helping others has been part of the fabric of who I am.
In the roles of clerk and treasurer, I know all of these factors above would help me excel in these essential roles of town government. If I am elected, I want to ensure there are critical processes in place to guarantee your tax dollars and vital records are always protected. I also believe it’s important to introduce a number of checks and balances in this office to protect your privacy and the town’s future.
If I am fortunate enough to earn your vote on March 3, I will work tirelessly for all of you. I am committed to succeeding in this role and with my strong connections and roots in our community, I know I will exceed your expectations in the roles of clerk and treasurer.
Kari Clark lives in Rutland Town.
