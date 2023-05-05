Most people today agree climate change is real, it is happening now, and all of us are either currently experiencing its effects or will do so in the near future. Nor is it in dispute that, besides ourselves, our pets, our livestock, our crops and thousands of species of wild animals and plants are being catapulted into a novel planetary environment at a rate that cannot accommodate adaptation. Many species will not survive. The lives of species that survive, including ourselves, will likely be altered in ways we do not like.

What is difficult for us to understand, and to agree upon, is what steps we should take now, given we understand the problem — and its cause. For hundreds of years, we have depended upon fueling our phenomenal success by utilizing energy from the sun stored over millions of years in the form of “fossil fuels” — burning wood, peat, coal, oil and gas — and it is very hard for us to move away from this powerful paradigm. Not too long ago, we thought the problem would be we would run out of these amazing substances. We now know the problem is something entirely different, that the burning of these fuels on our current massive scale is altering the planetary atmosphere in potentially disastrous ways.

