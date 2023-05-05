Most people today agree climate change is real, it is happening now, and all of us are either currently experiencing its effects or will do so in the near future. Nor is it in dispute that, besides ourselves, our pets, our livestock, our crops and thousands of species of wild animals and plants are being catapulted into a novel planetary environment at a rate that cannot accommodate adaptation. Many species will not survive. The lives of species that survive, including ourselves, will likely be altered in ways we do not like.
What is difficult for us to understand, and to agree upon, is what steps we should take now, given we understand the problem — and its cause. For hundreds of years, we have depended upon fueling our phenomenal success by utilizing energy from the sun stored over millions of years in the form of “fossil fuels” — burning wood, peat, coal, oil and gas — and it is very hard for us to move away from this powerful paradigm. Not too long ago, we thought the problem would be we would run out of these amazing substances. We now know the problem is something entirely different, that the burning of these fuels on our current massive scale is altering the planetary atmosphere in potentially disastrous ways.
So — what to do and how to do it? We know we must drastically and quickly reduce the production of the so-called “greenhouse gases” by reducing the burning of all sources of stored energy. We know we have to learn to live on the current energy produced by the sun, not the stored energy, and cease forcing our oceans to absorb these waste gases, negatively impacting that vast ecosystem as well. We know we do not have the luxury to do nothing or to postpone action, as the planet is changing even more rapidly than predicted.
But all this is very hard for us to contemplate, let alone act on — how do we start? The task seems overwhelming. We have to go from where we are, using whatever tools we have at hand, and we know being required to act often makes it easier to take those needed steps. Mandates make us feel we are all in this together, that there is a part for all of us to play and if there are to be sacrifices, they will be shared.
We are fortunate here in Vermont to have a Legislature that understands the urgency of taking bold but reasoned action that will help all of us move forward. Building on the Climate Council’s intensive study of possible actions and solutions, the Legislature has approved the Affordable Heat Act (S.5), whose end result will lower greenhouse gas emissions from the heating of buildings here in Vermont. Many, many hours went into researching, developing and refining this proposal that outlines a shared path forward for moving away from fossil fuels to renewable heat through weatherization and cold climate electric heat pumps, among other strategies. The fossil fuel dealers will have a part to play, as will all of us who like to be warm in our cold Vermont winters. The bill has concrete actions to be taken, but also allows a two-year period of further refinement to assure these actions are fair and feasible, before returning for a final legislative vote in 2025.
Our Legislature has shown that, together, we can take significant steps forward on this difficult path. We now need to call upon the governor to act boldly and wisely, and show true climate leadership in approving this bill. If Governor Scott cannot take this necessary step, we should applaud our legislators and encourage them to stand firm in their commitment to leaving our children, grandchildren, wondrous animals and life-giving plants a habitable planet.
To contact your legislators and Governor Scott: call 802-828-2228 (Statehouse switchboard); get contacts from the Vermont Legislative Directory; and visit the Gov. Phil Scott website (constituent contact form).
Virginia Clarke is with Vermont Climate and Health Alliance and lives in Richmond.
