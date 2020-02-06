On Jan. 22, at a Pittsford Select Board meeting, Brian Wood of Florence presented a resolution endorsed by an organization known as Gun Owners of Vermont. The resolution declares “all federal and state laws and regulations attempting to restrict these (gun owners’) rights to be infringements, hence null and void.” Mr. Wood requested this resolution be put on the Town Meeting Day Ballot in March. There are at least three reasons the Select Board members should not have touched this resolution, yet they signed it unanimously.
First, the Select Board members take an oath of office to uphold the laws of the state of Vermont. In 2018, Vermont expanded background checks, raised the age to buy guns, banned the sale of bump stocks and high-capacity magazines and created laws that allow authorities to take guns from those considered a threat to themselves or others. Adopting this resolution violates the Select Board members’ oaths of office.
Second, as noted by Selectman Pelkey, it has long been a policy of the town Select Board not to allow any issue to be included in the Town Meeting that is not specifically germane to the town.
Third, the state of Vermont does not allow municipalities to create their own laws regarding firearms. Local governments do not have that power.
Mr. Wood said of the resolution, “It doesn’t have a real, legal standing, but it would send a strong message to Montpelier.” That could be so, but it would also send a message to others, who might then see Pittsford as a good place to bring whatever types of weaponry they want so they can exercise whatever new “rights” they think this resolution endows them with.
Why did the Select Board not table this resolution so both they and the residents of Pittsford could think about it? Why act so hastily?
Using the word “sanctuary” to describe a place where tools of death and violence are promoted is quite a misnomer: A sanctuary is the most sacred part of a church or synagogue. It is a place of worship. What do these gun owners worship?
Ernie Clerihew lives in Pittsford.
