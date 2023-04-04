I was astounded to see Gov. Douglas defending Governor Mead against “cancel culture.” Just because Mead had said he thought vasectomy in 1912 was a humane idea, he was taken to be a proponent of eugenics, whose followers in the 1930s saw various methods of birth control as desirable.

Mead caught my attention because, in 1912, he pardoned William Buzzell in the arsenic poisoning of a farmer in Northfield named Marsh in 1896. Buzzell and Isabella Marsh were indicted and tried together, and sentenced to be hung. The Legislature commuted their sentences to life. Soon after, the Legislature voted to allow for separation of cases. Such happened in 1916 when a similar case (murder with two “lovers”) came before Judge Zeb Stanton. The lovers were indicted together but chose separate trials. Point being, murder with lovers is sensational and cancels the defendant no matter what the outcome. It’s a black suspicion against their reputation. Isabella’s children disguised their identity.

