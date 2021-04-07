Open letter to Stuart Mills, Heartland Communities of America
Dear Mr. Mills:
Your recent email to Rutland Herald reporter Gordon Dritschilo in which you asserted he was “lying to the public” in his articles reporting the factors that caused you to end the negotiations with the Rutland Free Library trustees, is troubling as you provided no facts to support your claim.
Leaving the matter as it now stands is an insult to Mr. Dritschilo, the Herald and the Rutland community, which you hope will embrace your project. It would serve you, your company, its project and the widely respected John Weatherhogg well for you to clear the air and provide facts to support your claim.
The Rutland Herald is a major asset of this community. Sure, it has changed dramatically recently with new ownership, reduced staff, fewer print days, the challenges of the digital revolution and the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet most of us would not want to be without it! It is part of this community’s DNA — it has been in print for more than two centuries.
Certainly, many readers, including me, gripe when its editorial tilts in the “wrong” direction or it publishes an article with typos, a dropped word or a missing line that we cannot understand how its proofreaders or its spell-check tool overlooked, or it declines to publish a letter to the editor or a commentary we authored. It is rarely accused of printing lies.
Its voice has been, and remains, a major asset of this community and of the state of Vermont. It is respected beyond our borders.
Among its many achievements was its determined coverage of McCarthy-era events in Vermont, which was praised by Rick Winston in his book on the Joe McCarthy era: “Red Scare in the Green Mountains.” And the work of former Editorial Page Editor David Moats regarding the debate that led to passage of civil-unions legislation, won a Pulitzer Prize — no small accomplishment for a rural newspaper with such a relatively modest circulation.
The senior-living facility you propose to build on the former College of St. Joseph campus is a welcome and needed one. Together with the proposed new apartment complex in Rutland Town and the potential rejuvenation of the empty Diamond Run Mall, there appears to be new economic energy and employment on the horizon. The region needs it.
Your company will bring new life to an area of this city that, with the close of the College of St. Joseph, has lost some of its vitality. We welcome it with or without the library relocating to the campus, though obviously, there are strong feelings on both sides of that issue.
If Mr. Dritschilo is truly lying to the public as you claim, and he has breached his journalistic duty, the public has a right to know the facts, and I’m certain his employers will, and should, take him to the journalistic woodshed, if you supply them and they prove to be true. But if he quoted his sources accurately and one or more of them provided wrong or deliberately misleading information, he is not lying.
Only you can clear the air and by doing so, you will put this mess to bed. Leaving it as it now stands is irresponsible and raises concerns about your credibility. It does no one any good. Please fill in the blanks. It is your civic duty.
Norman Cohen lives in Rutland.
