Rutland should focus on its students rather than its past. To uphold Rutland as a strong and resilient community, we must support every single child who goes through the Rutland City public school system. This means that, if the school’s symbol is hurtful to one student, it’s hurtful to us all. We have seen from local Abenaki leadership, as well as other indigenous leaders around the country, that the history of the symbolism behind the Raider name harms members of the Rutland community.
The athletic department is a pillar of the Rutland City public school system. It fosters student growth in so many different ways — teamwork, leadership, strategy, community, the list goes on. Rutland athletics is more than a name. Athletes who went to RHS take pride in the school’s history and culture and a new mascot cannot change that.
The school uses the mascot as a symbol to promote pride and spirit. It embodies generations of Rutlanders who wore the red R on the field. Do not forget those who came before us, and let’s create a more inclusive symbol that embraces anyone who comes after us. Under the leadership of the students working on the mascot change, Rutland will come out of this stronger than ever.
Thank you to the students who embraced the responsibility given to them by the School Board’s decision to change the mascot. Thank you for rising to the challenge. Rutland is a community of strength and pride. It can’t be easy to face decades of Rutland culture head on.
The Rutland community who wanted to prevent students from being hurt by the historic trauma of native symbolism used as mascots has been heard through democracy. Instead of undermining the School Board’s authority, thank them and the school administration for doing their jobs and using this milestone as a way to empower our students.
Samantha Cohen lives in Carpinteria, California.
