In his June 11, 1963, Civil Rights Address, President John Fitzgerald Kennedy asked the nation: “If an American because his skin is dark cannot eat lunch in a restaurant open to the public, if he cannot send his children to the best public schools available, if he cannot vote for the public officials who will represent him, if, in short, he cannot enjoy the full and free life which all of us want, then who among us would be content to have the color of his skin changed and stand in his place?”
Though some of specific issues cited by President Kennedy may no longer exist, or have been partially addressed, I believe the answer to his question remains the same. I know it does for me, if I were asked: “Not me.”
I strongly suspect the answer is the same as mine for most, if not all, of the residents of the Mill River Unified Union School District who are calling for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) Flag and the Pride Flag not to be flown at the Union’s schools, not to subject the students to “political influences” as expressed by Art Peterson in his recently published letter to the editor.
I do not view the BLM flag as a political issue. Rather, it is a moral one, tragically highlighted by the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breanna Taylor, Daniel Prude and the shooting of Jacob Blake that left him paralyzed from the waist down.
If I am correct about how those Mill River parents would answer President Kennedy’s question, then I urge those citizens and their leader, Mr. Peterson, to direct their energy and talents to take advantage of the opportunity that answer and the BLM flag present.
Insist that the educators you employ inform students of these tragedies and follow them as they proceed through the courts. Discuss the glaring differences in treatment by our criminal justice system between Black Americans and white Americans, the disparities in education, opportunity, income and life expectancy.
Hopefully, these students will leave your school system better informed and will be better prepared as adults to confront these issues and to avoid these tragedies and shortcomings than the generations, including mine, which preceded them.
Norman Cohen lives in Rutland.
