First, I will admit I am a very frequent library user who walks there. If the library relocates to the former CSJ campus, it will be a 5-mile round trip for me. I can still walk. Or I can drive to the new location.
What about those who do not have a car, or cannot drive because of age-related issues? The Bus is perhaps an option. However, as a sometimes rider of The Bus, I have to say the ride is exciting but tough on senior citizens, parents with kids and anyone carrying something. The main goal of most drivers does not seem to be a safe smooth ride to a destination. It is a race to see which bus can get back to the terminal the fastest. The drivers often employ the tactic of accelerating rapidly immediately as the bus door closes. This leaves the passenger diving headlong for the nearest empty seat. Or if no seat is nearby, somebody’s lap will have to do.
I was amused to read Rep. Notte’s comments that, with the library being at CSJ, it will make “a nice stroll” for people in the Northwest neighborhood of Rutland — kind of like the stroll across Omaha Beach on D-Day. Traffic moves along at a good clip on Business Route 4 and the cars and trucks are inches away from pedestrians on the single sidewalk. When you get to Bennington Furniture, you’ll need track shoes to sprint across the road during the infrequent breaks in traffic.
As a person who has strolled to the current library and walked Business Route 4, I can honestly say the “stroll” to the current library is a lot more pleasant — no matter where you live in Rutland.
Has the library board had a construction expert look over the proposed new library? Sure, it’s nice and shiny now because it was recently refurbished. But how about the quality of the construction? I’ve been in both buildings many times, and I believe the current library building will still be around when the building at CSJ is in a landfill.
What concerns me most is that the decision about relocating seems to be a done deal — like so many other decisions made by other boards and government entities in Rutland lately. Public input is not really wanted. There seems to be an attitude now that “we know what is right and best.” If you don’t agree, you are a racist or an idiot — perhaps both.
Dave Colburn lives in Rutland.
