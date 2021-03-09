An announcement was made on Dec. 16, 2020, that the Rutland Free Library will be moving to the former College of St. Joseph by the library board and Director Randal Smathers. At the same meeting where this announcement was made, a person, not on the board, stated she hoped there would be “community input” before the decision was confirmed. The director responded that there would not be.
The library serves thousands of citizens of five towns. Each of those towns contributes tax dollars to allow the library to function. Yet, those citizens are told their opinions and concerns will not be heard.
Do these statements and actions seem familiar? Is this not “taxation without representation?” We taxpayers in Rutland allocated $766,000 for the library. Rutland Town, almost $96,000.
Director Smathers in his letter of Feb. 18 in the Herald states he and the board chose to do their “homework” before going public with the announcement of the move. Where is evidence of this “homework?” There is no mention of any library move in any of the public meeting notes in 2020 until the meeting where the intended move was announced. Was the “homework” and discussion by the library board done through mental telepathy? If not, then why isn’t there any public record of these discussions? Were the portions of meetings where the move was discussed held under some kind of double secret executive session rules?
A couple of things on the rationale given by Director Smathers in his letter of Feb. 18. He states the location at CSJ will be “away from traffic.” That will not be the case when the 144 units of senior housing are in place, the Recreation Center is in full operation, and if CHCRR has some offices there as is planned.
He states the library needs 30,000 square feet of ADA accessible sturdily-built space wired for the 21st century and easily viewed from staff workstations. First, in terms of sturdily-built space, the current location wins that one hands down. Second, if there is a need for staff to be able to view the library from workstations, video cameras with monitors at the workstations are the way to go. Finally, Smathers states he has been doing outreach to get public input on his proposal. And that support has been “terrific.” OK, then. What say we have a vote?
Dave Colburn lives in Rutland.
