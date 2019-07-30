Our thanks to the many organizations and community members who participated in the Pittsford Village Farm’s first Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, July 20. It was a brutally hot day but the children and parents very much appreciated the hands-on experience. They enjoyed interacting with professional emergency, police and corporate representatives.
We want to thank the Pittsford Fire Department, Pittsford First Response, and the Pittsford Police and Highway departments for providing their personnel and equipment to set the tone for the kids (and parents!). The ladder truck, ambulances and town road equipment were big hits.
Thanks also to other local service providers: Markowski Excavating offered up a gigantic road grader; Townline Equipment showed off two smaller pieces of earth-moving equipment that kids could easily climb aboard; Casella Waste Management had a large truck that picked up and emptied dumpsters; Boondock Motors displayed a flatbed truck and allowed youngsters the opportunity to load and unload a van. The Vermont National Guard representatives mesmerized the crowd with a Humvee and its high-tech tracking apparatus; Pittsford Auto and G. Stone Motors showed off muscle pickup trucks while Outback Acres displayed a vintage Army troop carrier and a new farm tractor. The Vermont State Police K-9 unit and their dogs interacted with folks. These handlers and their dogs can often be seen training on the Pittsford Trail System. Rutland Regional Ambulance Service had a truck and several emergency responders showing off their equipment and answering questions that attendees had.
Several loyal and dedicated sponsors and volunteers made this event possible. Our thanks go to Camp Betsey Cox for providing not only staffing for the event but also financial support. Kamuda’s Country Market and Pittsford First Response provided mouth watering food and drinks, Winning Image supported the effort with signs and graphics and Be Music was kind enough to provide the sound system.
We appreciate the support of all the vendors and sponsors as well as the greater community. We hope to see everyone back for this event in October 2020.
Bruce Pyle, Barbara Lalancette, Naomi Malay, Louis Gaudreau and Lorrie Byrom are on the board of directors for the Pittsford Village Farm.
