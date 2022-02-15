I recently heard a statistic on the news that was chilling: only 3% of the people who are eligible to give blood give this precious gift of life. Currently, blood banks are at an historic low with a combination of cold weather, storms, concern about COVID-19, and the postponement of school blood drives, as the cause. Elective surgeries are being postponed and many areas only have enough blood for one day. Premature babies receive blood transfusions, people receiving chemotherapy, those in accidents, those having surgery and many others count on your donations.
Each time you donate blood, your gift helps up to seven people.
Sharon Lunde and I were the co-coordinators of the Barre Blood Drive at the Elks Club for many years. The drive was held six times a year and we received over 100 pints of blood each time. Times have changed and the Red Cross is now holding smaller, more frequent drives to make it easier for donors to give.
The Barre Blood Drive was the first blood drive in our region following 9/11. Hundreds of people waited in lines for hours to donate blood. One woman brought me to tears when she told me she was in her 80s and gave blood for the first time because she felt called. Unfortunately, many donations were not needed because there were so few survivors of that horrific event. They weren't needed then, but they are desperately needed now.
Did you know there is no upper age limit to being a donor? As long as you are 17 and weigh at least 110 pounds, you can be considered as a donor. Did you know you can take multiple medications and be an insulin-dependent diabetic and still give blood? Did you know cancer survivors may be eligible to donate? People taking blood thinners or antibiotics are not eligible.
There are many drives in our region each month. Call 1-800-Red-Cross and make an appointment now. Once you have an appointment, you can fill out a Rapid Pass on the day of the drive and answer the questions before you go to donate to save time. The donation takes only 10 minutes but the whole process takes about an hour.
The time it takes to donate blood is small when you consider the number of hours in a week. The feeling you receive knowing you may have saved someone's life is huge. Donors can give every 56 days but most donors only give twice a year. The donation is safe and COVID-19 protocols are strictly followed. You need a picture ID or Red Cross Donor card and you will need to wear a mask. During the month of February, donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.
I don't believe there is anything more important we can do as human beings than giving blood. Please join me in giving this precious gift of life.
Judy A. Cookson lives in Barre Town.
