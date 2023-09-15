How often have you tried to make a left turn from Woodstock Avenue or North Main Street and had the car in the closest opposing lane stop, wave you on but you hesitate, unsure if the other lane is free or contains a car traveling at 40+ mph that could crash into you? It is a scary situation.
There has been some speculation that a three-lane design would cause traffic jams of epic proportions, but there is no evidence cited to support this. Consider that, according to the Federal Highway Administration, road diets are suitable for roads with an average annual daily traffic (AADT) count of 25,000 vehicles or fewer. Woodstock Avenue had an AADT of 14,500 vehicles in 2018, according to VTrans.
The road reconfiguration will show these results:
— Reduction of 19 to 47% in overall crashes when installed on a previously four-lane undivided facility;
— Reduction in rear-end and left-turn, left-turn and sideswipe crashes due to the dedicated left-turn lane;
— Reduction of right-angle crashes as side street motorists cross three versus four travel lanes;
— Reduction in vehicle travel speeds overall;
— Reduction of crash severity when crashes do occur;
— Easier crossing for pedestrians as there are fewer lanes;
— Space for designated bike lanes;
— A more community-focused, Complete Streets environment that better accommodates the needs of all road users.
In addition to the safety factor, enhancements that accompany a road diet will bring Rutland closer to becoming a more livable community with completion of the Rutland Creek Path, bike lanes on appropriate streets, bike racks in more locations and more pedestrian crossings of busy roads. Then, those not using a motorized vehicle can also travel safely throughout the city.
Sometimes changes look and feel uncomfortable, but statistical data indicate the changes to Woodstock Avenue and North Main Street will be safer and make Rutland more attractive to people visiting and traveling through our city.
Dave Coppock, Steve Follett, Andy Olanoff, Susan Schreibman, Larry Walter and Bethany Yon comprise Safe Streets for Rutland Coalition.