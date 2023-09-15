How often have you tried to make a left turn from Woodstock Avenue or North Main Street and had the car in the closest opposing lane stop, wave you on but you hesitate, unsure if the other lane is free or contains a car traveling at 40+ mph that could crash into you? It is a scary situation.

There has been some speculation that a three-lane design would cause traffic jams of epic proportions, but there is no evidence cited to support this. Consider that, according to the Federal Highway Administration, road diets are suitable for roads with an average annual daily traffic (AADT) count of 25,000 vehicles or fewer. Woodstock Avenue had an AADT of 14,500 vehicles in 2018, according to VTrans.

