I’m a trustee on the board of Rutland Free Library. Also, I’m a walker. It currently takes me 10 minutes to walk to the library. I walk past the library when I walk to my bank, to the winter and summer Farmers Market, to the co-op, to the Paramount Theatre. I love that I can leave my job at the hospital at 4:30 p.m., walk home to drop off my bag, and still make a 5:15 p.m. board meeting at the library; 10 Court St. is a great location for me.
But, in the 2½ years I’ve been on the RFL Board, I’ve listened and participated and learned a lot about what a library is and what its needs are. As a trustee, I am “entrusted” with the responsibilities to ensure appropriate services to patrons and staff in a fiscally responsible way.
When we started looking at the CSJ library as a possibility, I listened. I listened to how the CSJ space meets safety and security concerns. I listened to how the CSJ space can improve our children’s space — for young ones as well as teens. I listened to how the CSJ space can offer more flexibility and opportunities for community meeting space. I listened to how the CSJ space can improve the efficiency of the work for the staff processing book returns. And, as our negotiators worked with Heartland, I learned we can do all of this without asking taxpayers for a bond, with money we had received via trusts and donations, by investing wisely.
Then, in November, I took my first steps into the door of the CSJ space and said, “Wow! This is amazing!” We can buy this place and renovate it into a 21st-century library at a cost less than it would take to renovate 10 Court St. to be a “less than ideal space?” Wow!
I am willing to walk the 30 minutes (yes, I walked there and timed myself) to CSJ to fulfill my responsibilities as a RFL trustee to ensure appropriate services to patrons and staff in a fiscally responsible way.
Clare Coppock lives in Rutland.
