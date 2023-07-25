I love Chittenden Reservoir, and have spent more than 25 years paddling, swimming, watching and photographing wildlife there. In addition to being a beautiful spot to connect with nature, the reservoir was created by the Chittenden Dam, making it an important resource for the community, providing not only incredible recreational opportunities, but cost-effective clean energy.
Prior to my retirement last year, I was at one point the executive responsible for hydro operations there. So when I read Tuesday’s letter about the storm and hydro operations at Chittenden, given the incredible focus on weather forecasting and dam safety that is inherent, I knew it couldn’t be accurate. I made a few calls to triple check that belief, which was confirmed.
As I suspected, before and during the historic flooding, Chittenden Dam was safely operated and performed as it was intended and designed to do. Local workers, who have devoted their lives to operating the dam safely, took a lot of care and did advance work to ensure public safety.
Well before the main event arrived, they began drawing down the reservoir to safely manage it through this historic event. It worked wonderfully, and the dam served as a key part of holding back water to reduce flooding impacts in the communities downstream. The fact that Route 7 in Rutland Town never flooded despite historic amounts of rainfall, as one example, is testament to the planning and execution of those employees.
I am so grateful to see how our community — and every corner of the state — is stepping up to help recover from this historic storm. Local officials, state officials and other stakeholders all worked together to inform Vermonters and promote public safety. It is key to continue channeling all this energy to help those who have suffered so much, and to work based on solid factual information.
Steve Costello lives in Rutland Town.