I love Chittenden Reservoir, and have spent more than 25 years paddling, swimming, watching and photographing wildlife there. In addition to being a beautiful spot to connect with nature, the reservoir was created by the Chittenden Dam, making it an important resource for the community, providing not only incredible recreational opportunities, but cost-effective clean energy.

Prior to my retirement last year, I was at one point the executive responsible for hydro operations there. So when I read Tuesday’s letter about the storm and hydro operations at Chittenden, given the incredible focus on weather forecasting and dam safety that is inherent, I knew it couldn’t be accurate. I made a few calls to triple check that belief, which was confirmed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0