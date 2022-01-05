Patrick McArdle’s wonderful piece on the retirement of disc jockey and radio program manager Terry Jaye last week (Jaye retiring from WJJR, Dec. 31) was an excellent synopsis of Terry’s work, and a nice tribute to a man I love like a brother. Especially important was the focus on “what happens between the songs.”
You see, while Terry played music to draw in his audience these past 40-plus years, he wasn’t selling music. He wasn’t selling controversy like hundreds of shock jocks, or hate like some on talk radio.
He wasn’t selling anything. Terry was connecting us by spreading community, camaraderie and love.
Over the past 26 years, I’ve spent hundreds of hours with Terry in his broadcast booth, and hundreds more at blood drives, food drives, fundraisers and promotional events. I don’t think I once witnessed him think of himself before he thought of his community or listeners.
He’s in a business that virtually requires self-promotion, but Terry Jaye never promoted himself; he saw his job as being to promote his community, his state, the school group that was performing, the local shelter, or the food drive or blood drive that would feed listeners or extend life.
An outgoing introvert or an introverted extravert, Terry would much rather be at home with his wife, Nancy, than standing on the Paramount stage in front of 840 neighbors. But there he was, emceeing events in his off hours at the theater, hotels, restaurants and other venues, giving generously of his time to support others.
He invariably backed the underdog, and celebrated students in band, drama, STEM and the technical center with the same energy most media afford only athletes and National Honor Society members. He gave Vermonters with disabilities a microphone to use as a megaphone and helped Stefanie Schaffer redefine herself after she was tragically injured in a boat explosion.
When the Nor’icane hit Rutland and Irene walloped Vermont, Terry became a beacon of hope, compassion and information that I am convinced saved lives both times. He broadcasted for days and nights on end, sharing the microphone with police, firefighters, utilities and local officials, with a special focus on health and safety. He was the epitome of the public spirit that blossomed in the Marble City and across the state after both storms.
Terry not only loves Rutland and Vermont, but this country — warts and all. He wore his liberal political beliefs on his sleeve, much to the annoyance of some of his listeners but at a backyard bonfire at my house a few years back, led attendees in an impromptu group sing of “God Bless America,” putting people with differing views in harmony with one another.
In a nutshell, Terry’s career and personal life have been a celebration of the good, and a balm for the bad. As 2022 begins, given the challenges we face locally, statewide and nationally, here’s hoping we all resolve to follow his lead.
Steve Costello is vice president at Green Mountain Power and lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.