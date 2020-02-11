“I had my doubts when you invited us, but that was incredible,” a friend from Burlington said minutes after watching Rutland’s “Newly”wed Game, which benefited the Rutland Community Cupboard, BROC’s Community Food Shelf and the Salvation Army.
The fourth-annual event, presented by WJJR and Green Mountain Power and hosted by The Paramount Theatre on Saturday, struck a chord with our friend, who gushed about the sense of community and camaraderie on stage and in the audience. “It was really fun,” he said, “and hilarious!”
The show is modeled after the old TV show, and pits couples against each other to answer revealing and sometimes ridiculous questions about their relationships. It was hosted by Ed Kelly, and featured couples Chrispin and Renee White, Drew and Kelsey Smith, Rich and Christina Sweet, John Wallace and Rose Kennedy, Will and Allison Gormly, Philip and Marlene Allen, Lisa Boerner and Lisa Frankel-Boerner, and Mark and Becky Stockton. The Stocktons won the game and a year’s supply of maple syrup from Baird Farm and a three-night stay at the Best Western Inn and Suites in Mendon.
The couples, whether they got every question right or only matched answers a couple of times, demonstrated their love for each other and the community, along with grace, compassion and concern for friends and neighbors. We can’t thank them enough for leaving their comfort zones and putting themselves out there.
Sponsors Heritage Family Credit Union, Jane Costello, Rutland General Electric Employees Activity Association, Rutland Regional Medical Center Heart Center and Same Sun of Vermont were also critical to the event’s success, along with the Rutland Herald, The Mountain Times, Baird Farm and Best Western. Host Ed Kelly channeled Bob Eubanks to great effect, and Eric Mallette, Terry Jaye and I had a blast working behind the scenes on the script, promotion and logistics. The audience was incredibly fun and supportive!
Most important, the event raised thousands of dollars to help feed people in need, and was like a booster shot of love for the community. On behalf of co-organizers Terry Jaye, Eric Mallette and myself, the food shelves, and all who will benefit, a huge thanks to everyone who helped make this event a success, and once again demonstrated Rutland’s ability to create energy, love and kindness through the most improbable methods.
Steve Costello lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.