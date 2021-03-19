Emerging from any Vermont winter can be a real challenge. But this year’s transition from hibernation into springtime is a bear. In a so-called normal year, we might be annoyed by a mid-April snowstorm. But this year’s wake-up call has been accompanied by rioting at the U.S. Capitol and power-grid failures in Texas. Unlike the springtime snow, these crises don’t melt away in a couple of days. Instead, they remind us of how precarious our situation is, with crumbling infrastructures, a sharply divided electorate, a rapidly changing climate and a lingering pandemic. These troubling national issues have given us an unneeded and very unhealthy dose of the quarantine blues.
Closer to home, this year’s passage from winter to spring is indeed threatening to make April feel like the cruelest month, not just because T.S. Eliot thought “breeding lilacs out of the dead land” was awful, but because transitions are always difficult. As a result, our increased anxiety suggests the need for an increased focus away from the stubborn winter.
To survive the long New England winters and navigate the transition into springtime, many Vermonters have discovered some healthy antidotes for the blues. They have to do with creativity and action, and a mindset that defies the isolation, the cold and the dark — raging as it were, against the dying of the light. It takes many forms, but includes music, dance, sculpture, painting, crafting, writing, playing or noodling around. Alone or together, they all work to produce the dopamine secretions in the brain that make us feel just the opposite of depressed — happy.
Households with kids at home and at-home telecommuting parents paired up with their one chosen family — together called a pod — to provide play dates for the kids and day breaks for the parents. Outdoor living became a highly visible part of our lives. A walk around any neighborhood was a lesson in landscape and backyard creativity. Families gathered around firepits, hung trees with lights, built luge tracks through wooded areas, flooded front yards to shape ice-skating rinks, stacked firewood and shaped snow into igloos for snow families. Some outdoor rooms were even decorated with art.
In Montpelier, several enterprising souls took the creative challenge to a new level. Solving several problems at once, they rented a vacant storefront at 75 Main St. for the month of March and overnight popped up an art gallery with their photographs and wooden sculptures. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. three days a week. Word on the street is another group, inspired by the first, might extend the lease through April and bring in fresh works of art as the sun grows higher in the sky.
Additionally, let us not forget, April brings back the ever-popular Montpelier Alive Friday Evening Art Walk series and the Montpelier Public Art Commission will announce its mural competition winners.
Don’t be fooled by April snow showers. Winter is on its way out. We do need to keep our bodies and minds healthy while we deal with the likes of COVID-19, rebuild our failing infrastructures, slow down the rapidly changing climate and bridge our divided politics.
Resist the quarantine blues, create your own positive reality, visit the pop-up gallery at 75 Main St. and remember that art lives, the creative human spirit prevails and the lilacs will bloom at the end of mud season.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author, environmental consultant, former Vermont Environmental Board chairwoman and Vermont Natural Resources Council executive director.
