The image of Vice President Mike Pence visiting staff and patients at the Mayo Clinic and choosing to not wear a mask continues to haunt me. The reasons we should all be outraged by this behavior go far beyond the current pandemic.
Before there was any such thing as COVID-19, another silent killer took even more lives annually in the United States. The culprit? Hospital acquired infections (HAI). It is estimated 1.7 million Americans are infected in a health care setting annually, resulting in nearly 100,000 lost lives.
The good news is that hospitals have worked hard to correct this problem and great progress has been made. Throughout the country, hospitals are safer now than they were a decade ago.
Hospitals have achieved these results because experts have identified standard practices estimated to reduce HAIs by up to 70%. These practices will sound very familiar. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, regularly disinfect high touch surfaces wear appropriate personal protective equipment.
An important underpinning of hospital safety efforts has been to recognize that every member of the team, no matter their role in the medical hierarchy, has the right and the responsibility to speak up if safety guidelines aren’t being followed. If the leader of the team is ready to proceed with a procedure, but a technician has observed that patient safety protocols weren’t observed, everything stops. Concern for the safety of the patient and the staff supersedes all other considerations.
Vice President Pence’s decision to not wear a mask during his recent Mayo visit was a slap in the face to all the safety gains made in hospitals, and to all of us who are complying with guidelines to control the spread of the current infection. Equally upsetting was the fact that the leadership of the clinic allowed this breach of protocol to occur. When a world-renowned hospital such as the Mayo Clinic continues to allow power to override patient and staff safety, the message is clear. More work remains to be done.
Laird Covey lives in Pittsford and is the former president of Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
