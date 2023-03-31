I take a great deal of offense to the characterization of Vermont’s outdoor community as having simple “bloodlust” and “killing for pleasure,” yet members of our communities are attacked with this false hyperbole at every turn by agenda-driven activists.

Bear and beaver are both excellent table fare, otter and coyote are beautiful furs, and all the species we pursue by lawful, regulated means have ubiquitous populations that are well-managed and healthy. Hunting and trapping are not negative population drivers, and therefore. The VTF&W Department has a legal obligation to both steward these species and provide access to them for the public. The idea that hunting and trapping somehow adversely impact the ability of the non-hunting public to enjoy wildlife is a simple lie. Despite the wild accusations of belligerent, anti-hunting activists, the fact remains that our wildlife are healthy, widespread and available to all citizens to interact with in the manner that suits them … including hunters and trappers.

