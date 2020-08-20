On Saturday, Aug. 8, Relay For Life of Rutland County was held. On Saturday, Aug. 8, the Rutland Herald failed to capture this event. Relay For Life has been a part of the Rutland County community for more than 30 years, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society and the countless programs that support cancer patients and their families. Year after year, Relay For Life of Rutland County is the No. 1 fundraising Relay in Vermont and in 2019, it was No. 2 in our region — western and southern New England.
In a year that has been fraught with unprecedented events, frightening news and an uncertain future, Rutland County was determined to have the Relay. Was it the Relay that has become the tradition for the past 30 years? No. Did it capture the spirit and essence of Relay? Undoubtedly. Relay For Life is about so much more than raising money. This yearly event provides an opportunity for anyone whose life has been touched by cancer to reflect. For those who have cared for a loved one battling cancer, it provides a moment to celebrate the fight that has been won, as well as a moment to support those who are currently fighting back. For a cancer patient themselves, it provides an opportunity to mark the passage of time since they won their battle, as well an opportunity for those in the fight to receive love and support. It also provides a caring space to remember the many loved ones whose lives have ended due to cancer.
This year’s Relay was so very different and so very special because it was a statement that nothing will prevent this community from fighting back. It is so very disheartening when a story with this much power is overlooked by our local newspaper. These are the stories we all need more of in our lives and even more so this year of all years. There was a brief mention of Relay in an article about several events that were happening in the area. Following that article, the Rutland Herald received a press release that detailed the special Relay that was planned; however, there was no further mention of Relay in the paper.
Relay will continue next year in its traditional overnight format, and regardless of whether the Rutland Herald finds it worthy of coverage, we will be there, on the track, through the hours, through the night, through anything. This year has proven cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither have we.
Melissa Cox is Relay For Life Event Leadership Team Member.
