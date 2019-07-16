As Americans, we seem to have a difficult time connecting our own actions to consequences; such as how our rampant consumerism is leading to environmental degradation, species extinctions and human exploitation; such as how our addiction to automobiles is leading to global CO2 increases; and how our excessive use of pesticides and herbicides is leading to the extinction of pollinators, with the result of jeopardizing our food supply. Let’s connect some dots locally with local problems.
While walking the other day, I was fortunate to run into our Rutland City arborists, as they were carefully administering inoculations to the remaining 100 ash trees in our city. They related how difficult it has been to remove 300 perfectly healthy ash trees from our cityscape, as the emerald ash borer makes its way into Vermont. They spoke of the scientific decision making process by which all the ash trees were inventoried, and three-quarters of them marked for culling. They also spoke of the restoration plan, how ornamental tress will be planted under power lines and high canopy trees will be planted in more open areas. This process will take years to complete and more years to grow and fill the vacancies left by the removal of the ash trees.
It is important that we support the city arborists and the tree replacement plan. But that is not enough. Our reality here is that climate scientists predict the Northeast will have hotter and wetter weather with increased frequency of micro-burst storms. Without our canopy trees, it is going to get even hotter in downtown Rutland, as the sun heats up the buildings and pavement with no shade barrier. We will also continue to have wastewater releases into Otter Creek, which are a contributing factor in the deterioration of Lake Champlain.
A mature tree can uptake 100 gallons of water per day. The loss of 300 mature trees here means that 30,000 gallons of water per day is not being utilized, but is turned into runoff. Additionally, a tree can sequester 48 pounds of CO2 per year, and accumulate one ton by age 40. You can and should be helping with our collective air and water problems in Rutland.
Lawns are monocultures; they do not add to biodiversity and do not absorb much rainwater. In fact, as they age, they collect debris known as thatching, which adds to runoff into our streets and drains. The lowest areas of our city are those most susceptible to flooding, and incidentally, those areas are the most economically challenged. This is called “climate injustice,” where those least able to withstand the consequences are those most prone to them.
Homeowners should be planting trees and shrubs near the street to help absorb run off. Rain gardens located to intercept runoff from your roof or lawn act as filters for pollutants. Greenscaping your yard with varieties of trees and plants will not only help to mitigate the runoff and add oxygen, but will simultaneously provide food for a biodiversity of birds, insects and animals. Pine and oak sequester the most carbon. Lilacs are beneficial for pollinators. Willow, cedar and poplar drink the most water.
None of these solutions are rocket science. It is not difficult to look at your property in relation to the topography of the surrounding areas, and determine where the problems are and where the solutions should be placed. Like it or not, climate change is effecting us in Rutland and will continue to do so. Start connecting the dots at your house and make a plan.
By taking individual responsibility for our own contributions to the problems, recognizing the consequences beyond our front doors, then working for collective solutions, we can help our city to become more climate resilient.
Candy Jones is a Rutland City resident.
